Trump-Fauci tension rises as virus cases soar
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:20s - Published
[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday took a swipe at health experts in his government leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus, and one of them, Dr. Anthony Fauci, answered with an appeal for states to stick to guidelines to snuff out a surge in cases.

Chris Dignam has more.

L.A., San Diego schools will start online this fall - a growing trend against what Trump wants

 LAUSD and San Diego schools are going online for fall 2020. Will other districts' reopening plans defy Trump and do the same?
Outside COVID-19 hot spots, try to reopen schools based on local data and safety resources

 Ignore Donald Trump threatening to cut off funding for school districts. Reopening classes amid coronavirus should not be one size fits all: Our view
Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville Close Out Alabama’s G.O.P. Senate Runoff

 Mr. Sessions, the former attorney general and current Trump adversary, and Mr. Tuberville, a former Auburn University football coach, will face voters on..
Trump administration rejects nearly all Beijing's claims in South China Sea, a move likely to inflame tensions

 The shift in US policy is likely to further inflame US-China tensions and could provoke fresh retaliatory steps from Beijing.
Trump says he has 'good relationship' with Fauci

 President Donald Trump says he has a "good relationship" with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, who has been sidelined by the White..
McEnany says Trump, Fauci have 'good' relationship

 After days of White House attacks on the credibility of Dr. Anthony Fauci, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany insists President Donald Trump and the nation's top..
Vaccine possible by the end of the year: Fauci [Video]

Vaccine possible by the end of the year: Fauci

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Monday said he was "cautiously optimistic" that by the end of the year there would be at least one vaccine for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: White House targets US disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci

 A memo leaked over the weekend said several officials were "concerned" by Dr Fauci's past comments.
