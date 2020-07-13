Trump-Fauci tension rises as virus cases soar

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
L.A., San Diego schools will start online this fall - a growing trend against what Trump wantsLAUSD and San Diego schools are going online for fall 2020. Will other districts' reopening plans defy Trump and do the same?
USATODAY.com
Outside COVID-19 hot spots, try to reopen schools based on local data and safety resourcesIgnore Donald Trump threatening to cut off funding for school districts. Reopening classes amid coronavirus should not be one size fits all: Our view
USATODAY.com
Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville Close Out Alabama’s G.O.P. Senate RunoffMr. Sessions, the former attorney general and current Trump adversary, and Mr. Tuberville, a former Auburn University football coach, will face voters on..
NYTimes.com
Trump administration rejects nearly all Beijing's claims in South China Sea, a move likely to inflame tensionsThe shift in US policy is likely to further inflame US-China tensions and could provoke fresh retaliatory steps from Beijing.
USATODAY.com
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
Trump says he has 'good relationship' with FauciPresident Donald Trump says he has a "good relationship" with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, who has been sidelined by the White..
USATODAY.com
McEnany says Trump, Fauci have 'good' relationshipAfter days of White House attacks on the credibility of Dr. Anthony Fauci, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany insists President Donald Trump and the nation's top..
USATODAY.com
Vaccine possible by the end of the year: Fauci
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46Published
Coronavirus: White House targets US disease chief Dr Anthony FauciA memo leaked over the weekend said several officials were "concerned" by Dr Fauci's past comments.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources