Younger people testing positive for COVID-19
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:28s
Kansas recorded more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day Monday, doing so for the first time since the pandemic began earlier this year.

The increasing numbers have health officials alarmed.

K-S-H-B DOT COM.HEALTH LEADERS ARETAKING NOTICE OF WHOIS TESTING POSITIVE --BECAUSE IT'S NOT THEELDERLY -- IT'S THOSE INTHEIR 20'S.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD ASKED THEM --WHY THE YOUNGERGENERATION CAN LEAD TOBIG CONCERNS.Johnson county's DATASHOWS A COMPLEXPICTURE-Dr. Sanmi Areola/ Director ofJohnson County Health andEnvironmentA few weeks ago we were at20 cases a week now we areover 100WHILE OLDER PEOPLESEEM MORE LIKELY TO DIEFROM COVID-19, THEYAREN'T NECESSARILYMORE LIKELY TO GETINFECTMOST OF JOHNSONCOUNTY'S CONFIRMEDCASES ARE 20 to 29-YEAR-OLDSDr. Sanmi Areola/ Director ofJohnson County Health andEnvironmentThe infections appear to beincreasing in younger people,20 to 29 year old group, 30 to39 and this week we started tosee even in the youngerpopulation the teenagers.

Webegan to see an increase incases alsoIT'S A TREND PLATTECOUNTY IS ALSO SEEINGCOUNTY DATAREVEALING THOSEMOST RECENTLY TESTINGPOSITIVE ARE YOUNGERTHAN 29 ... AND THENUMBER OF CASES AREINCREASINGDr. Sanmi Areola/ Director ofJohnson County Health andEnvironmentIf you have uncontrolledtransmission in thecommunity, it will eventuallyget into these facilities wherepeople have pre-existing,underlying conditions thatmake them more vulnerable.The gates that we have madein protecting this population.It's very easy for us to losethat if we don't control thetransmissionTO PREVENT THESESPIKES AND INCREASINGNUMBERS, THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAYS THESOLUTION IS SIMPLE:WEAR A MASKDr. Sanmi Areola/ Director ofJohnson County Health andEnvironmentA lot of our new infections arecaused by people withoutsymptoms that's why maskswork.REPORTING IN JOHNSONCOUNTY.

ARIELROTHFIELD.

41 ACTIONNEWS.




