### starting next monday... an application will be avalable for stimulus funds for small businesses.

Mayor linda gorton says the council approved a 2 point 5 million dollar small business stimulus package.

It will award up to 25-thousand dollar grants to companies for covid-19 expenses.

That can be payroll,..

Buying personal protective equipment..

Etc..

Mayor gorton says the goal is to use half of the money..

For businesses owned by minorities and women.

Again applications are open next monday..

You can check out the requirements..and a sample application on