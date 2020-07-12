Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CORONAVIRUS POLITICS
Video Credit: WMGT - Published
CORONAVIRUS POLITICS
fixing america's economy and dealing with coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

What to fix first.

Nbc's tracie potts tells us what's happening today.

:00 :10 :31 :47 hammering out a deal to stop coronavirus to fix the economy to help americans who haven't had a paycheck in months.

(sot: steve mnuchin/ treasury secretary :10-:14) "we're going to make sure that we don't pay people more money to stay home than go to work."

Treasury secretary steve mnuchin opens talks with democrats today on republicans' trillion dollar stimulus...extending extra unemployment - which runs out next week president trump wants to fatten workers' wallets by cutting payroll taxes.

(sot: senator debbie stabenow/ (d) michigan :31-:35) "it doesn't make any sense when so many people don't have a payroll right now."

The president may cut funds to the cdc for testing and tracing the virus.

Republicans are focused on stopping lawsuits... and paying states to reopen schools.

(sot: senate majority leader mitch mcconnell/ (r) kentucky :47-:52) "...in ways that are as smart, safe, and data driven as possible."

Today, president trump resumes daily coronavirus briefings.

(sot: president donald trump/ no super :56-:59) "it's a great way to get information out to the public."

He's trailing joe biden by double digits... (sot: fmr. vice president joe biden/ (d) presidential candidate 1:02-1:09) "he has no idea what to do.

He has zero.

There's only one thing he has in mind, how does he win re-election."

His own political crisis... in the middle of




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Gaza's cancer patients trapped by coronavirus and politics

In response to Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank, the Palestinian Authority ceased all...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Coronavirus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say


Chicago S-T - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsSeattle Times


Florida Democrats running to boost Biden from the bottom up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Before the coronavirus pandemic sickened Florida’s economy, and before...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

EU leaders agree on $860bn joint-debt economic relief package [Video]

EU leaders agree on $860bn joint-debt economic relief package

Deal follows days of rancour over the proportion of grants compared to loans repayable by the fund's beneficiaries.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published
Boris Johnson holds socially distanced Cabinet meeting [Video]

Boris Johnson holds socially distanced Cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson has assembled his Cabinet in person for the first time in four months, as the Government presses ahead with plans to secure millions of doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.Senior..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:22Published
Cabinet resumes meetings in person as Government steps up vaccine efforts [Video]

Cabinet resumes meetings in person as Government steps up vaccine efforts

Boris Johnson assembles his Cabinet in person for the first time in four months on Tuesday as the Government presses ahead with plans to secure millions of doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published