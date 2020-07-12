CORONAVIRUS POLITICS

What to fix first.

Nbc's tracie potts tells us what's happening today.

:00 :10 :31 :47 hammering out a deal to stop coronavirus to fix the economy to help americans who haven't had a paycheck in months.

(sot: steve mnuchin/ treasury secretary :10-:14) "we're going to make sure that we don't pay people more money to stay home than go to work."

Treasury secretary steve mnuchin opens talks with democrats today on republicans' trillion dollar stimulus...extending extra unemployment - which runs out next week president trump wants to fatten workers' wallets by cutting payroll taxes.

(sot: senator debbie stabenow/ (d) michigan :31-:35) "it doesn't make any sense when so many people don't have a payroll right now."

The president may cut funds to the cdc for testing and tracing the virus.

Republicans are focused on stopping lawsuits... and paying states to reopen schools.

(sot: senate majority leader mitch mcconnell/ (r) kentucky :47-:52) "...in ways that are as smart, safe, and data driven as possible."

Today, president trump resumes daily coronavirus briefings.

(sot: president donald trump/ no super :56-:59) "it's a great way to get information out to the public."

He's trailing joe biden by double digits... (sot: fmr. vice president joe biden/ (d) presidential candidate 1:02-1:09) "he has no idea what to do.

He has zero.

There's only one thing he has in mind, how does he win re-election."

His own political crisis... in the middle of