Tuesday Update: California Shutters Indoor Dining, Bars During Coronavirus Pandemic
Here's what you need to know about the latest news around the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, July 14.
California Putting The Brakes On Bars, Indoor Dining, Other ServicesLaura Podesta reports other states are considering similar measures.
Sonoma County, Early to Reopen Indoor Dining, Hit Hard by New State DirectiveThe governor's restrictions have dealt another economic and emotional blow to many businesses in Sonoma County. Betty Yu reports. (7-13-20)
LA County Businesses Prepare For Another Round Of Coronavirus ClosuresAs Los Angeles County officials reported 2,593 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 13 deaths, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of all indoor operations at restaurants, bars, gyms,..