Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tuesday 7/14 Insider Buying Report: HT, HNW
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Tuesday 7/14 Insider Buying Report: HT, HNW

Tuesday 7/14 Insider Buying Report: HT, HNW

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Hersha Hospitality Trust, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, COO Neil H.

Shah purchased 20,000 shares of HT, for a cost of $5.00 each, for a total investment of $100,000.

Shah was up about 14.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with HT trading as high as $5.70 at last check today.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading down about 3.7% on the day Tuesday.

Before this latest buy, Shah purchased HT on 20 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.78M at an average of $9.07 per share.

And on Monday, Andrew Feltus bought $48,800 worth of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust, buying 4,000 shares at a cost of $12.20 each.

This buy marks the first one filed by Feltus in the past year.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is trading off about 0.2% on the day Tuesday.

Investors are able to bag HNW at a price even lower than Feltus did, with shares trading as low as $11.95 in trading on Tuesday which is 2.0% below Feltus's purchase price.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tuesday 7/14 Insider Buying Report: SAIC [Video]

Tuesday 7/14 Insider Buying Report: SAIC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:52Published
Monday 7/13 Insider Buying Report: KIRK, AXGT [Video]

Monday 7/13 Insider Buying Report: KIRK, AXGT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:52Published
Friday 7/10 Insider Buying Report: BNED, FIV [Video]

Friday 7/10 Insider Buying Report: BNED, FIV

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:53Published