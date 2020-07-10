Tuesday 7/14 Insider Buying Report: HT, HNW

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Hersha Hospitality Trust, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, COO Neil H.

Shah purchased 20,000 shares of HT, for a cost of $5.00 each, for a total investment of $100,000.

Shah was up about 14.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with HT trading as high as $5.70 at last check today.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading down about 3.7% on the day Tuesday.

Before this latest buy, Shah purchased HT on 20 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.78M at an average of $9.07 per share.

And on Monday, Andrew Feltus bought $48,800 worth of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust, buying 4,000 shares at a cost of $12.20 each.

This buy marks the first one filed by Feltus in the past year.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is trading off about 0.2% on the day Tuesday.

Investors are able to bag HNW at a price even lower than Feltus did, with shares trading as low as $11.95 in trading on Tuesday which is 2.0% below Feltus's purchase price.