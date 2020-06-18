Global  
 

Trump reverses decision on foreign students
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Trump reverses decision on foreign students

Trump reverses decision on foreign students

[NFA] The Trump administration on Tuesday, abandoned its attempt to force foreign students to leave the United States if all of their classes are to be taught online this autumn.

It was a dramatic reversal from a policy announced just last week.

Gavino Garay has more.

The Trump administration on Tuesday abruptly abandoned its attempt to force foreign students to leave the United States if all of their classes are online-only this fall… in a stunning reversal to a policy announced just last week.

A Massachusetts U.S. district judge said the U.S. government and Harvard and MIT that sued over the measure had come to a settlement that would roll back the new rules and restore the previous status quo.

The universities argued the measure was unlawful and would adversely affect their academic institutions.

A flurry of lawsuits, including one brought by a coalition of state governments, were filed after Harvard's legal action and major tech companies and dozens of colleges and universities filed "friend-of-the-court" briefs opposing the rule.

Tuesday's news came as a relief for the more than a million foreign students at U.S. colleges and universities.

Many schools depend on revenue from foreign students, who often pay full tuition.




Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Harvard University Harvard University Private research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States

Massachusetts Massachusetts State in the Eastern United States

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Massachusetts Institute of Technology Private research university in Massachusetts

