Trump reverses decision on foreign students

The Trump administration on Tuesday abruptly abandoned its attempt to force foreign students to leave the United States if all of their classes are online-only this fall… in a stunning reversal to a policy announced just last week.

A Massachusetts U.S. district judge said the U.S. government and Harvard and MIT that sued over the measure had come to a settlement that would roll back the new rules and restore the previous status quo.

The universities argued the measure was unlawful and would adversely affect their academic institutions.

A flurry of lawsuits, including one brought by a coalition of state governments, were filed after Harvard's legal action and major tech companies and dozens of colleges and universities filed "friend-of-the-court" briefs opposing the rule.

Tuesday's news came as a relief for the more than a million foreign students at U.S. colleges and universities.

Many schools depend on revenue from foreign students, who often pay full tuition.