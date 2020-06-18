Trump reverses decision on foreign students

|
The Trump administration on Tuesday abruptly abandoned its attempt to force foreign students to leave the United States if all of their classes are online-only this fall… in a stunning reversal to a policy announced just last week.
A Massachusetts U.S. district judge said the U.S. government and Harvard and MIT that sued over the measure had come to a settlement that would roll back the new rules and restore the previous status quo.
The universities argued the measure was unlawful and would adversely affect their academic institutions.
A flurry of lawsuits, including one brought by a coalition of state governments, were filed after Harvard's legal action and major tech companies and dozens of colleges and universities filed "friend-of-the-court" briefs opposing the rule.
Tuesday's news came as a relief for the more than a million foreign students at U.S. colleges and universities.
Many schools depend on revenue from foreign students, who often pay full tuition.
