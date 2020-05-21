ViacomCBS Drops Nick Cannon Over 'Hateful Speech' Used in Podcast | THR News

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nick Cannon American rapper, actor, and comedian
Viacom/CBS Cancels Nick Cannon
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
ShowBiz Minute: Cannon, Markle, BanksViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites "anti-Semitic" comments; The Duchess of Sussex urges young women to "own the conversation" on issues such as racial and gender..
USATODAY.com
ViacomCBS cuts ties with Nick Cannon over 'hateful speech' and 'anti-Semitic' commentsViacomCBS is cutting ties with Nick Cannon after more than a decade following the actor's anti-Semitic sentiments on his podcast.
USATODAY.com
Nick Cannon: No one could hold a candle to Mariah Carey
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:56Published
ViacomCBS American mass media company
John Krasinski's "Some Good News" Headed to ViacomCBS, Tom Brady Docuseries Coming to ESPN & More | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:05Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this