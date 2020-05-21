Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ViacomCBS Drops Nick Cannon Over "Hateful Speech" Used in Podcast | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:54s - Published
ViacomCBS Drops Nick Cannon Over 'Hateful Speech' Used in Podcast | THR News

ViacomCBS Drops Nick Cannon Over "Hateful Speech" Used in Podcast | THR News

Nick Cannon has come under fire after a conversation on his podcast, 'Cannon's Class,' was deemed to contain racist and anti-Semitic language.

On Tuesday, ViacomCBS responded to the incident by terminating their long-running relationship with him.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nick Cannon Nick Cannon American rapper, actor, and comedian

Viacom/CBS Cancels Nick Cannon [Video]

Viacom/CBS Cancels Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon has been dropped by ViacomCBS. The move comes after Cannon made anti-Semitic comments on his podcast “Cannon’s Class” in a June 30 episode. “You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people. When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.” Viacom/CBS released a statement to Variety.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

ShowBiz Minute: Cannon, Markle, Banks

 ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites "anti-Semitic" comments; The Duchess of Sussex urges young women to "own the conversation" on issues such as racial and gender..
USATODAY.com

ViacomCBS cuts ties with Nick Cannon over 'hateful speech' and 'anti-Semitic' comments

 ViacomCBS is cutting ties with Nick Cannon after more than a decade following the actor's anti-Semitic sentiments on his podcast.
USATODAY.com
Nick Cannon: No one could hold a candle to Mariah Carey [Video]

Nick Cannon: No one could hold a candle to Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon says no one could "hold a candle" to his ex Mariah Carey.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:56Published

ViacomCBS ViacomCBS American mass media company

John Krasinski's "Some Good News" Headed to ViacomCBS, Tom Brady Docuseries Coming to ESPN & More | THR News [Video]

John Krasinski's "Some Good News" Headed to ViacomCBS, Tom Brady Docuseries Coming to ESPN & More | THR News

John Krasinski's "Some Good News" is leaving YouTube and headed to ViacomCBS., a Tom Brady docuseries will follow 'The Last Dance' at ESPN and Lori Loughlin and her husband agree to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:05Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

ViacomCBS Terminates Relationship With Nick Cannon Over ‘Hateful Speech’ Used in Podcast

In a June 30 episode of 'Cannon's Class,' the comedian made comments that have been widely condemned...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesJerusalem Post


Nick Cannon fired for 'hateful speech' and anti-Semitic theories

Nick Cannon's 'hateful speech' and anti-Semitic theories led ViacomCBS to cut ties with the TV host...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •BBC News



Tweets about this