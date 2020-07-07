Do face coverings help reduce coronavirus transmission?
It will soon be mandatory to wear a face covering in supermarkets and other shops in England.
But do they actually help reduce coronavirus transmission?
Three Out Of Four Americans Are Wearing Face Masks To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19More than 75% of American adults are wearing face masks when out in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The data is according to a new survey released Tuesday by the U.S.CDC.
The agency..
Face coverings to become compulsory in England shopsAs government tries to coax people from their homes and back to the shops, they hope making masks mandatory will help bolster the economy.
