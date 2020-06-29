England drop Denly for second test, Root returns Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:29s - Published 3 minutes ago England drop Denly for second test, Root returns Kent batsman run in the team at an end after failing to convert starts, Windies skipper Jason Holder says series wide open 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Zee News English England drop Joe Denly for second test against West Indies, skipper Joe Root returns #ENGvsWI #England… https://t.co/W1cwFs3srg 4 minutes ago Indy Sport England drop Joe Denly with captain Joe Root returning for second Test https://t.co/AajC8Bmq2a 29 minutes ago NTV Houston England have dropped Joe Denly for the second test against West Indies which begins on Thursday (July 15) at Old Tr… https://t.co/wQSiJ68AeC 33 minutes ago Yasin N'Diaye Piccinelli RT @MoeChanda: *2022 Olympic games in Dakar has been postponed to 2026 by the IOC and games organisers *England drop Joe Denly for second… 35 minutes ago Paedo Britain England drop Denly and rest Anderson & Wood: England drop batsman Joe Denly and rest pace bowlers James Anderson an… https://t.co/zo6D2FlNBo 39 minutes ago AVI NASH RT @Cricketracker: James Anderson has been rested for the second Test. https://t.co/yKFmYTbNEi 1 hour ago scroll.in RT @thefield_in: #ENGvWI Joe Root returns to the side while England have rested James Anderson and Mark Wood for the second Test. READ:… 2 hours ago Cricket News Denly dropped; Anderson and Wood rested https://t.co/USIxabbCvx 2 hours ago