England drop Denly for second test, Root returns
England drop Denly for second test, Root returns

England drop Denly for second test, Root returns

Kent batsman run in the team at an end after failing to convert starts, Windies skipper Jason Holder says series wide open

Jason Holder praises West Indies' bowlers after win over England

 London [UK], July 13 (ANI): West Indies skipper Jason Holder has praised his side's bowlers after their four-wicket win over England in the first Test. "It was a..
Captains reflect on West Indies' first test victory [Video]

Captains reflect on West Indies' first test victory

Ben Stokes and Jason Holder reflect on the West Indies victory in the first Test in their three match series.

Stokes rivalry will continue through series - Holder

 West Indies captain Jason Holder says his rivalry with England's Ben Stokes will continue through the series after dismissing him in the first Test.
England v West Indies: Jason Holder says Ben Stokes rivalry will continue

 West Indies captain Jason Holder says his rivalry with England's Ben Stokes will continue through the series after dismissing him in the first Test.
Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies [Video]

Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies

England have dropped batsman Joe Denly for the second Test against the West Indies.Captain Joe Root returns at Emirates Old Trafford following the arrival of his second child, while 34-year-old Denly will not be involved.An average of 29.53 after 15 Tests, with no centuries, left the Kent batsman vulnerable and a confident knock of 76 from county team-mate Zak Crawley effectively sealed his fate during the four-wicket defeat at the Ageas Bowl.

England v West Indies: Joe Denly left out of second Test

 England drop batsman Joe Denly for the second Test against West Indies, which starts on Thursday.
Joe Denly left out by England for second Test as Joe Root returns

England have dropped batsman Joe Denly for the second Test against the West Indies.
England skipper Joe Root and wife celebrate birth of second child

England Test captain Joe Root welcomed the birth of his second child. Root on Wednesday posted a...
Joe Root misses England v West Indies Test: Cricket and fatherhood

As England captain Joe Root misses the first West Indies Test to be at the birth of his second child,...
ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English England drop Joe Denly for second test against West Indies, skipper Joe Root returns #ENGvsWI #England… https://t.co/W1cwFs3srg 4 minutes ago

IndySport

Indy Sport England drop Joe Denly with captain Joe Root returning for second Test https://t.co/AajC8Bmq2a 29 minutes ago

NTV_Houston

NTV Houston England have dropped Joe Denly for the second test against West Indies which begins on Thursday (July 15) at Old Tr… https://t.co/wQSiJ68AeC 33 minutes ago

NDiayeYasinPicc

Yasin N'Diaye Piccinelli RT @MoeChanda: *2022 Olympic games in Dakar has been postponed to 2026 by the IOC and games organisers *England drop Joe Denly for second… 35 minutes ago

PaedoAbuseLiars

Paedo Britain England drop Denly and rest Anderson & Wood: England drop batsman Joe Denly and rest pace bowlers James Anderson an… https://t.co/zo6D2FlNBo 39 minutes ago

AVINASH49465394

AVI NASH RT @Cricketracker: James Anderson has been rested for the second Test. https://t.co/yKFmYTbNEi 1 hour ago

scroll_in

scroll.in RT @thefield_in: #ENGvWI Joe Root returns to the side while England have rested James Anderson and Mark Wood for the second Test. READ:… 2 hours ago

infocrick

Cricket News Denly dropped; Anderson and Wood rested https://t.co/USIxabbCvx 2 hours ago


Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket [Video]

Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket

England's Ben Stokes optimistic on the return of international cricket and says he will still look to regular skipper Joe Root for advice as they face the West Indies.

Ben Stokes set to captain England while Joe Root attends birth of second child [Video]

Ben Stokes set to captain England while Joe Root attends birth of second child

Ben Stokes will captain England for the first time in next week’s opening Test against the West Indies, taking over from regular skipper Joe Root as he takes time out for the birth of his second..

Ben Stokes eyes “positive” approach to England captaincy [Video]

Ben Stokes eyes “positive” approach to England captaincy

Ben Stokes has vowed to captain England with the same attacking instincts that have made him one of the most exciting players in international cricket. Stokes is increasingly certain to earn a..

