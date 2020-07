Beginning on July 20, all Walmart shoppers will be required to wear masks.

Walmart and Starbucks are joining the growing list of companies requiring that all customers wear...

NEW YORK (AP) β€” Walmart will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its namesake and...

Juanita Outlaw RT @KennyLester13 : July 20th Walmart will require customers to wear masks. July 20th I will be showing Walmart how I don't need their over… 30 seconds ago

Everybody was Kung Flu fighting!!! RT @dagenmcdowell : Walmart Will Require All Customers in the US to Wear Masks starting July 20 29 seconds ago

Santa Maria Times NEW YORK (AP) β€” Walmart will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its namesake and Sam's Club stores,… https://t.co/06yG8u6R7Z 25 seconds ago

Lompoc Record NEW YORK (AP) β€” Walmart will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its namesake and Sam's Club stores,… https://t.co/u9eSP8Dp5b 24 seconds ago

I need a dog friend cause people are Blaaaa RT @Complex : Walmart and Sam's Club will now require customers to wear masks nationwide: https://t.co/45uIwEVNm2 https://t.co/cumKcl7Nir 16 seconds ago

Karen LTaylor RT @RealMattCouch : BREAKING: Walmart will require ALL customers to wear masks on July 20th... #NoMoreWalmart 12 seconds ago

cmcc1975 RT @nmeyersohn : Breaking: Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States, will require all customers visiting stores to wear masks begi… 9 seconds ago