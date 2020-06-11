Sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester removed from Colston plinth

|
Sculpture erected to replace Colston statue in Bristol removedThe sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester erected on the plinth where a statue of slave trader Edward Colston once stood in Bristol is being taken down...
AP Top Stories July 15 PHere's the latest for Wednesday July 15th: Trump's lawyers to challenge subpoena for his taxes; Oklahoma's governor has tested positive for COVID-19; Florida..
Statue of BLM protester appears on Colston plinth
Statue of BLM protester replaces slave trader
Jen Reid: Black Lives Matter statue taken off Colston plinth in BristolWorkers start taking down the statue of Jen Reid from the plinth where Edward Colston's once stood.
Jen Reid: Black Lives Matter statue to go from Colston plinthThe sculpture was placed on the plinth in Bristol where a toppled Edward Colston statue once stood.
Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protesterArtist Marc Quinn leads secret mission to install resin-and-steel figure of Jen Reid at site of toppled Bristol slave trader The hated statue of slave trader..
Bristol statue saved from harbour and paint will be kept
Toppled Colston statue recovered from Bristol Harbour
