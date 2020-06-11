Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester removed from Colston plinth
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester removed from Colston plinth

Sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester removed from Colston plinth

The sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester which replaced the statue of slave trader Edward Colston has been removed.Pictures from the scene appeared to show workers at the site at around 5.20am on Thursday.Bristol City Council said it was removed at their request, adding: “It will be held at our museum for the artist to collect or donate to our collection.”The statue, by artist Marc Quinn, was put up in the early hours of Wednesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

Sculpture erected to replace Colston statue in Bristol removed

 The sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester erected on the plinth where a statue of slave trader Edward Colston once stood in Bristol is being taken down...
WorldNews

AP Top Stories July 15 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday July 15th: Trump's lawyers to challenge subpoena for his taxes; Oklahoma's governor has tested positive for COVID-19; Florida..
USATODAY.com
Statue of BLM protester appears on Colston plinth [Video]

Statue of BLM protester appears on Colston plinth

The statue of a Black Lives Matter campaigner appears in Bristol on Edward Colston plinth. Artist Marc Quinn says he was inspired after seeing protester Jen Reid standing on the plinth during the 7 June protest. The statue is meant to be temporary and has caused both praise and criticism by the public, as permission was not given for it to be installed. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published
Statue of BLM protester replaces slave trader [Video]

Statue of BLM protester replaces slave trader

A sculpture of a Black protester with her fist raised in the air has replaced the statue of a 17th Century British slave trader which was toppled by anti-racism demonstrators last month. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published

Statue of Edward Colston Statue of Edward Colston Statue in Bristol, England, toppled 2020

Jen Reid: Black Lives Matter statue taken off Colston plinth in Bristol

 Workers start taking down the statue of Jen Reid from the plinth where Edward Colston's once stood.
BBC News

Jen Reid: Black Lives Matter statue to go from Colston plinth

 The sculpture was placed on the plinth in Bristol where a toppled Edward Colston statue once stood.
BBC News

Edward Colston Edward Colston British merchant, politician, philanthropist and slave trader


Marc Quinn Marc Quinn British sculptor

Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester

 Artist Marc Quinn leads secret mission to install resin-and-steel figure of Jen Reid at site of toppled Bristol slave trader The hated statue of slave trader..
WorldNews

Bristol City Council Bristol City Council local authority of Bristol, England

Bristol statue saved from harbour and paint will be kept [Video]

Bristol statue saved from harbour and paint will be kept

Fran Coles, the Documentation and Conservation Manager for Bristol City Council, talks about the condition of Edward Colston statue after they retrieved it today from the harbour and says that they want to preserve the paint on it because it's part of its history. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Toppled Colston statue recovered from Bristol Harbour [Video]

Toppled Colston statue recovered from Bristol Harbour

Bristol City Council have recovered the statue of slave trader Edward Colston after it was toppled and pushed into Bristol harbour by anti-racism protestors over the weekend. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Toppled UK statue of slave trader quietly replaced with sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester

An unauthorized statue of a Black Lives Matter protester has been erected atop the base where a...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comSBSBelfast Telegraph


Black Lives Matter protester figure secretly replaced Colston statue in UK

A statue of a woman in a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol has replaced a sculpture of slave...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldBBC Local News


Mayor says sculpture of protester on Colston plinth ‘will have to be removed’

The mayor of Bristol has said a sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester erected on the plinth...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters demand firing of Wauwatosa police officer [Video]

Protesters demand firing of Wauwatosa police officer

Protesters in Wauwatosa are demanding that a Wauwatosa police officer be fired after he killed three men within the last 5 years.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:42Published
BLM protester statue 'not expected to remain' [Video]

BLM protester statue 'not expected to remain'

Black Lives Matter protester statue that secretly replaced Edward Colston in Bristol is 'not expected to remain', Sky News learns.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:29Published
Advocacy Groups Ask To Paint NYC 'Blue Lives Matter' Mural [Video]

Advocacy Groups Ask To Paint NYC 'Blue Lives Matter' Mural

In response to the Black Lives Matter mural painted on Fifth Avenue, two police advocacy groups are asking Mayor de Blasio for their chance to make a statement.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published