'Consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav should be unconditional': Jadhav's friend

Kulbhushan Jadhav's friend, Arvind Singh demanded unconditional consular access.

While speaking to ANI, Arvind Singh said, "Last time what they did was insulting to his mother, father and wife and insulting to India as a whole.

So we want that consular access should be unconditional.

This time Pakistan has put forward a self-cooked statement that Bhushan ji has denied review petition.

According to me no one will leave any opportunity to tap in options to protect oneself."