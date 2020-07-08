'Consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav should be unconditional': Jadhav's friend

On Kulbhushan Jadhav, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said that legal options are being assessed. He said, "We had pointed out how Pakistan's claim that Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to initiate a review petition, is a continuation of the farce playing out for the last 4 years. We are assessing our legal options and we remain committed to the protect life of our Indian nationals." Further on being asked "where does India stand on opening of Kartarpur Corridor, now that Pakistan has opened it unilaterally and does India feel that Pakistan could use it for Khalistani terror in India", MEA said, "We have an agreement on Kartarpur Sahib and we are currently consulting various stakeholders in this regard."
The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed India-EU Summit 2020 via video conference on July 15. "As part of the review of global and regional development, our relations with China did come up. The PM shared our views on the India-China relationship in general and the current situation in the border areas," said Secretary (West) of Ministry of External Affairs, Vikas Swarup. "Both leaders went into considerable detail in exchanging views on shared challenge of terrorism. Pakistan came up-in context of activities it has been continuing against India and other countries in region as well as in context of global terrorism," Swarup added.
