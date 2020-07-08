Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav should be unconditional': Jadhav's friend
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:03s - Published
'Consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav should be unconditional': Jadhav's friend

'Consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav should be unconditional': Jadhav's friend

Kulbhushan Jadhav's friend, Arvind Singh demanded unconditional consular access.

While speaking to ANI, Arvind Singh said, "Last time what they did was insulting to his mother, father and wife and insulting to India as a whole.

So we want that consular access should be unconditional.

This time Pakistan has put forward a self-cooked statement that Bhushan ji has denied review petition.

According to me no one will leave any opportunity to tap in options to protect oneself."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Arvind Singh Mewar Arvind Singh Mewar Indian businessman


Kulbhushan Jadhav Kulbhushan Jadhav Indian national in Pakistani custody

As Pak's Jadhav deadline nears, India again asks for unimpeded access

 Responding to Pakistan's "invite" to seek a review of Kulbhushan Jadhav's sentencing, and also its second consular access offer, India has asked Islamabad to..
IndiaTimes

India to decide soon on seeking review of Jadhav’s sentencing

 India is expected to take a decision in the next few days on whether or not to seek a review, as asked by Islamabad, of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav’s..
IndiaTimes
'Assessing legal options': MEA on Pakistan's claim on Kulbhushan Jadhav [Video]

'Assessing legal options': MEA on Pakistan's claim on Kulbhushan Jadhav

On Kulbhushan Jadhav, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said that legal options are being assessed. He said, "We had pointed out how Pakistan's claim that Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to initiate a review petition, is a continuation of the farce playing out for the last 4 years. We are assessing our legal options and we remain committed to the protect life of our Indian nationals." Further on being asked "where does India stand on opening of Kartarpur Corridor, now that Pakistan has opened it unilaterally and does India feel that Pakistan could use it for Khalistani terror in India", MEA said, "We have an agreement on Kartarpur Sahib and we are currently consulting various stakeholders in this regard."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

India-EU Summit 2020: PM Modi shared our views on border issue with China, says MEA [Video]

India-EU Summit 2020: PM Modi shared our views on border issue with China, says MEA

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed India-EU Summit 2020 via video conference on July 15. "As part of the review of global and regional development, our relations with China did come up. The PM shared our views on the India-China relationship in general and the current situation in the border areas," said Secretary (West) of Ministry of External Affairs, Vikas Swarup. "Both leaders went into considerable detail in exchanging views on shared challenge of terrorism. Pakistan came up-in context of activities it has been continuing against India and other countries in region as well as in context of global terrorism," Swarup added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

As Pak's Jadhav deadline nears, India again asks for unimpeded access

Responding to Pakistan's "invite" to seek a review of Kulbhushan Jadhav's sentencing, and also its...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

Oneindia

Oneindia News India gets second consular access for Kulbhushan Jadhav https://t.co/GiMokGDDED #KulbhushanJadhav 20 seconds ago

AdityaHari14

स्याह(Syah) سیاہ🌈 RT @dna: India gets consular access to #KulbhushanJadhav https://t.co/NvdgKsHpri, reports @sidhant https://t.co/17uNwZnID2 33 seconds ago

aackthu

©OfficeofSpit™ RT @AdityaRajKaul: #BREAKING: Pakistan under pressure provides second Consular Access to India for innocent Indian National Kulbhushan Jadh… 37 seconds ago

epiloguepress

Epilogue News Network We want consular access to be unconditional: Kulbhushan Jadhav’s friend https://t.co/B8eQOpDdwV 39 seconds ago

HoomanShashank

#BabyPenguin 🚨 Breaking: we gets consular access for Business man Kulbhushan Jadhav.. 40 seconds ago

shreekantjhala

Shreekantjhala RT @EnemySlayer24_7: India has asked Pakistan to provide unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav before the last date to file review… 1 minute ago

dna

DNA India gets consular access to #KulbhushanJadhav https://t.co/NvdgKsHpri, reports @sidhant https://t.co/17uNwZnID2 2 minutes ago

AnoopanIndian

Anoop Pillai India gets consular access for Kulbhushan Jadhav. Thanks to the Efforts of EAM. thanks to the Advocate of the Deca… https://t.co/fGNyXGbzEo 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Bihar bridge collapse: Rs 263 crores washed away in 29 days, who is responsible? | Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar bridge collapse: Rs 263 crores washed away in 29 days, who is responsible? | Oneindia News

India can breach 1 million Covid cases today; India seeks unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav aftre Pakistan claimed he did not seek review of death sentence; UGC releases responses from..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:42Published
'Assessing our legal options': MEA on Kulbhushan Jadhav case [Video]

'Assessing our legal options': MEA on Kulbhushan Jadhav case

India said it was exploring legal options in Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Pakistan had claimed that Jadhav refused to file review petition against his sentence. Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistan..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:22Published
Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Is it futile to seek humanity from Pakistan?| Oneindia News [Video]

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Is it futile to seek humanity from Pakistan?| Oneindia News

Former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, has apparently refused to file a review petition against his death sentence over allegations of espionage by Pakistan. At least that is what Pakistan..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:24Published