Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot before Tory Lanez arrest
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s
Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot before Tory Lanez arrest

Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot before Tory Lanez arrest

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about getting shot in her foot over the weekend.

Megan Thee Stallion American rapper

Megan Thee Stallion recovering in hospital with gunshot wounds [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion recovering in hospital with gunshot wounds

Megan Thee Stallion is recovering in hospital with gunshot wounds.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:56

Megan Thee Stallion 'suffered gunshot wounds', apparently injuring foot

 The hit US rapper says she's "grateful to be alive" after apparently being injured in the foot.
BBC News

Tory Lanez Canadian rapper and singer


Footage Of Megan Thee Stallion Handcuffed In Her Bikini During Tory Lanez Arrest Leaks Online

Footage Of Megan Thee Stallion Handcuffed In Her Bikini During Tory Lanez Arrest Leaks Online Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is making headlines for the wrong reasons right now. Footage has...
SOHH

Internet Roasts Tory Lanez + Megan Thee Stallion Destroying His Stature In Savage Memes: “Had To Give Him A Booster Seat So He Could Ride In The Police Car”

Internet Roasts Tory Lanez + Megan Thee Stallion Destroying His Stature In Savage Memes: “Had To Give Him A Booster Seat So He Could Ride In The Police Car” The Internet is showing no mercy on Tory Lanez. Social media has erupted with explosive memes poking...
SOHH

UPDATE: Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Silence On Tory Lanez Arrest – “I Underwent Surgery To Remove The Bullets”

UPDATE: Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Silence On Tory Lanez Arrest – “I Underwent Surgery To Remove The Bullets” Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion is getting everyone’s facts straight. The hip-hop star has come...
SOHH


yohaannjafrani

#BLM Yohaann Jafrani RT @PopCrave: Megan Thee Stallion reveals what happened the night Tory Lanez was arrested for gun charges, explains she was shot in the foo… 4 seconds ago

dqnfchidori

LILCHIDORIVERT🌍☄️💕 RT @wrydumbjunior: kylie jenner was hanging out w megan thee stallion and tory lanez when megan gets shot MULTIPLE TIMES and tory gets arre… 8 seconds ago

AJyourQueen

👑⟭⟬AJ⁷⟬⟭👑🇧🇩🇴🇲 RT @poah_d: @ whoever shot Megan thee Stallion https://t.co/Dh56gEovbo 12 seconds ago

KJBCLUBB

K Å S Ë Y RT @Drebae_: Megan thee Stallion got shot at when all she do is mind her business? I’m over 2020 https://t.co/kJzkZt2tAK 12 seconds ago

Carl0ta_SantOs

Carlota Santos RT @chuuzus: Megan Thee Stallion got shot? what the***is going in 2020?!? i’m ready to fight 2020 https://t.co/apR2VpAoxW 18 seconds ago

Iifewithmari

mari RT @clowncollege5: Me once I find out who shot at Megan Thee Stallion https://t.co/8gc3PPEYnA 29 seconds ago

monsieurestnoir

Monsieur Est Noir 🕷 RT @TheAffinityMag: Megan Thee Stallion sets the record straight on social media after reports on Tory Lanez being arrested on gun charges… 58 seconds ago

_John_Le

John Le RT @iam_johnw: Hot girl twitter assembling getting ready to find out who shot megan thee stallion https://t.co/2JLDNx2Enm 1 minute ago


Megan Thee Stallion victime de blessures par balles : la rappeuse raconte sa version des faits [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion victime de blessures par balles : la rappeuse raconte sa version des faits

Sans révéler l'identité de son assaillant, Megan Thee Stallion a affirmé que quelqu'un lui avait tiré dans le pied alors qu'elle quittait une fête avec le rappeur Tory Lanez.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:19
Megan Thee Stallion Suffered Multiple Gunshot Wounds, Naya Rivera's Cause of Death Confirmed & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Suffered Multiple Gunshot Wounds, Naya Rivera's Cause of Death Confirmed & More Music News | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion confirms she was shot on Sunday morning, Naya Rivera’s cause of death is confirmed and Britney Spears dances to Rihanna.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:36
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Shot During Tory Lanez Incident [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Shot During Tory Lanez Incident

Megan Thee Stallion breaks her silence on the Tory Lanez drama. Kanye West drop out of the 2020 presidential race. Plus - we know why 6ix9ine disappeared from social media.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:18