Nick Cannon Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Comments in Podcast | THR News
Nick Cannon posted an apology message via Twitter on Wednesday after he received criticism for anti-Semitic language used in a recent podcast episode.
🇺🇸 Ron 🇮🇹 MAGA KAG 🇺🇸 RT @CaliTrumpLady: Conspicuously missing is an apology to white people for calling them savages and subhuman.
Nick Cannon Apologizes for A… 15 seconds ago
🇺🇸 Law&OrderMom (And, they kept him? Too bad these Hollywood types weren't so forgiving about Roseann Conner). #Racism &… https://t.co/DkTW1wrTxH 1 minute ago
lizzy classical RT @JackMaxey1: So @TuckerCarlson has to fire a writer, but @FOXTV keeps Cannon and support him? #WarRoomPandemic
Nick Cannon Apologizes f… 3 minutes ago
James Thomas 'TELL IT LIKE IT IS' Talk Show: Nick Cannon Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Comments; ... https://t.co/bgojyhs76L https://t.co/apJr94bXqy 3 minutes ago
GaryWellings RT @larryelder: "@NickCannon apologizes for being anti-Semitic but NOT for calling white people 'evil, rapists and savages' - as black star… 4 minutes ago
Josh Young RT @LikeFineWine63: Nick Cannon apologizes for anti-Semitic remarks, Fox keeps him on 'Masked Singer' | Fox News #RoseanneBarr 🔥BUT FIRED… 6 minutes ago
lexi RT @DailyCaller: Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Remarks https://t.co/6wYhcmNid3 12 minutes ago
Machi RT @vonsheep: “Never bite the hand that feeds you.”
https://t.co/hOp8F8mOcl 14 minutes ago
Nick Cannon finally apologises for anti-Semitic remarks in grovelling postNick Cannon has finally apologized for making anti-Semitic and racist remarks in a recent episode of his YouTube show.
'I feel ashamed': Nick Cannon apologises amid accusations of anti-SemitismNick Cannon has apologised after he was accused of making anti-Semitic remarks, and had stated that he feels "ashamed".
Diddy offers Nick Cannon a new home at Revolt TV after podcast dramaSean 'Diddy' Combs has offered Nick Cannon a job at his network after the TV and radio personality was fired by bosses at ViacomCBS for anti-Semitic remarks he made during a YouTube chat.