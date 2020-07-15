Global  
 

Nick Cannon Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Comments in Podcast | THR News
Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Nick Cannon Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Comments in Podcast | THR News

Nick Cannon Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Comments in Podcast | THR News

Nick Cannon posted an apology message via Twitter on Wednesday after he received criticism for anti-Semitic language used in a recent podcast episode.

