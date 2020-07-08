Global  
 

Johnny Depp arrives for ninth day of High Court libel trial
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Johnny Depp arrives for ninth day of High Court libel trial

Johnny Depp arrives for ninth day of High Court libel trial

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London as his libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, continues.

Amber Heard partied at Coachella days after alleged Johnny Depp attack

Amber Heard partied at Coachella days after alleged Johnny Depp attack

Amber Heard displayed no visible injuries the day after she was allegedly attacked by Johnny Depp at her 30th birthday party, and continued her celebrations at the Coachella music festival, a court has heard.

Footage of Johnny Depp after alleged bust-up with Amber Heard

Footage of Johnny Depp after alleged bust-up with Amber Heard

Footage has been released of Johnny Depp in an elevator after an alleged bust-up with Amber Heard on May 21 2016 at their Los Angeles apartment.

Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis say domestic violence allegations against Johnny Depp 'impossible to believe'

 Actor's former partners say claims are 'horrific' and 'outrageous'
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as libel hearing continues

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as libel hearing continues

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London ahead of the latest day in his libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executive editor Dan Wootton.

Johnny Depp arrives at High Court in London

Johnny Depp arrives at High Court in London

Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London. Mr Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers and its executive editor Dan Wootton.

Johnny Depp due to finish evidence in 'wife beater' libel case against The Sun

Johnny Depp due to finish evidence in ‘wife beater’ libel case against The Sun

Johnny Depp is set to give evidence for a fifth day in his blockbuster libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard.The 57-year-old actor is suing the tabloid’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its executive editor Dan Wootton over an April 2018 article which labelled him a “wife beater”.Mr Depp is said to have attacked Ms Heard, 34, throughout their tempestuous relationship, which has been described as “a crime scene waiting to happen”, and put her in fear for her life – claims he says are “a choreographed hoax”.

Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife over ‘Wino Forever’ tattoo

 Johnny Depp has denied slapping his ex-wife Amber Heard after she laughed at his “Wino Forever” tattoo, as he faced further questioning on the second day of..
Council 'failed' London twins facing deportation to different countries

 Darren Roberts' partner claims Ealing Council has not helped sort out the twins' immigration papers.
Coronavirus: Sadiq Khan urges voters to register for postal vote in order to take part in future elections

 Exclusive: London mayor sees 'early voters' as key to victory in postponed City Hall poll in May 2021
Teenage victim of west London stabbing named by police

 Ahmed Yasin-Ali died in hospital on Wednesday, authorities say
Surprise 100th birthday party thrown for care home resident

Surprise 100th birthday party thrown for care home resident

A surprise 100th birthday party has been thrown at the Compton Lodge care home in Camden, north London for resident Urania BrettUrania, who has not seen any of her family since the start of lockdown, has spent her 100th birthday receiving visits from seven family members, which were staggered throughout the day to comply with the regulations on visiting care home residents.

