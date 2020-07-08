Johnny Depp arrives for ninth day of High Court libel trial

Johnny Depp due to finish evidence in ‘wife beater’ libel case against The Sun



Johnny Depp is set to give evidence for a fifth day in his blockbuster libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard.The 57-year-old actor is suing the tabloid’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its executive editor Dan Wootton over an April 2018 article which labelled him a “wife beater”.Mr Depp is said to have attacked Ms Heard, 34, throughout their tempestuous relationship, which has been described as “a crime scene waiting to happen”, and put her in fear for her life – claims he says are “a choreographed hoax”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26 Published on January 1, 1970