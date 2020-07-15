Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old Captain Tom

Queen Elizabeth knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognizing the 100-year-old for lifting Britain's spirits during the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic by raising millions of pounds for health workers.

Record-breaking Queen set to reach 25,000 days on the throne The Queen - the nation’s longest serving monarch - will have reigned for 25,000 days on Saturday.Elizabeth II became sovereign on February 6 1952 on the death of her father, King George VI, when she was just 25.

No royal fanfare at wedding of Princess Beatrice Britain's Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday. Queen Elizabeth and a small number of guests attended the secure ceremony. Adam Reed reports.

