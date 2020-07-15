Global  
 

Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old Captain Tom
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:48s
Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old Captain Tom

Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old Captain Tom

Queen Elizabeth knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognizing the 100-year-old for lifting Britain's spirits during the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic by raising millions of pounds for health workers.

Britain's Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday. Queen Elizabeth and a small number of guests attended the secure ceremony. Adam Reed reports.

The Queen - the nation’s longest serving monarch - will have reigned for 25,000 days on Saturday.Elizabeth II became sovereign on February 6 1952 on the death of her father, King George VI, when she was just 25.

Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero in Britain for raising ten of millions of pounds for health workers in the run-up to his 100th birthday, is to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth on Friday. Edward Baran reports,

Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero during the UK's lockdown by raising millions for health service charities, has been knighted by the Queen at the age of 100. Joe Davies reports.

Queen Elizabeth II knighted the 100-year-old World War II veteran that raised funds for the NHS. Captain Tom Moore became a national celebrity when he raised millions for the UK's National Health Service (NHS). According to CNN, Moore raised almost £33 million ($40 million) by walking in his own backyard. The Queen knighted Moore with her father's sword and praised him for his fundraising efforts. The Queen told Moore: "Thank you so much, an amazing amount of money you raised".

National hero Captain Sir Tom Moore has been knighted by the Queen in recognition of his outstanding achievement raising almost £33 million for the NHS.

