U.S. Congress set to battle next COVID-19 bill

United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat questions audio tapes' authenticity after Rajasthan Police seeks his voice sampleUnion minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday questioned the authenticity of the audio clips, cited by the Congress to allege his involvement in a purported..
IndiaTimes
20 calls to Sachin Pilot to return to Congress go futileSources close to the deliberations said that Sachin Pilot's only condition was the Chief Minister's post but the party has told him to be accommodated outside..
IndiaTimes
Help flood-hit people, Priyanka Gandhi tells Congress leaders, workersCongress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday appealed to party leaders and workers to do everything possible to help those affected by floods in..
IndiaTimes
Special Interests Mobilize to Get Piece of Next Virus Relief PackageCongress is about to start negotiating in earnest over another round of stimulus, and a frenzy of lobbying is already underway.
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Bihar to become 'global hotspot' of COVID-19: Tejashwi Yadav
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:01Published
India should focus on food security, use its rural population to battle Covid-19: American economist Richard
IndiaTimes
Former chief priest of Tirumala Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple, Srinivasa Murthy Deekshitulu, succumbs to COVID-19Peddinti Srinivasamurthy Deekshitulu, one of the former chief priests of Tirumala Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple, breathed his last on Monday.
DNA
Over 70 lakh people affected by Assam floods: CM Sonowal
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:52Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
As Trump Slumps, Republican Donors Look to Save the SenateSenators and donors worry that with President Trump in trouble and the House probably out of reach, the Senate could be their last chance to hold power in..
NYTimes.com
Election lawsuits set record pace amid COVID-19 pandemic as results decide who votes and how Nov. 3As Democrats work to fight voter suppression and Republicans work to combat voter fraud, lawsuits are on a record pace to set rules for the Nov. 3 election
USATODAY.com
As Trump Ignores Virus Crisis, Republicans Start to Contradict HimPresident Trump continues to press for a quick return to life as usual, but Republicans who fear a rampaging disease and angry voters are increasingly going..
NYTimes.com
Trump can ditch his advisers, but has only himself to blame(CNN)In normal presidential elections, the labors of campaign strategists don't change much. Underlying conditions in the country drive the outcome. In the..
WorldNews
Live Coronavirus Updates: White House Looks to Cut Billions From Testing PlanResistance to a funding proposal drafted by Senate Republicans added complications to talks about further relief measures. The F.D.A. issued emergency approval..
NYTimes.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump preps order sending federal agents into cities
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:15Published
Biden can create a 'new' New DealHunkering down in his Delaware basement has not protected Joe Biden from political attacks. That he is receiving jabs from those on the political right is..
WorldNews
Twitter hackers ‘manipulated’ employees to access accountsTwitter says hackers "manipulated" some of its employees to access accounts in a high-profile attack on the social media company, including those of Democratic..
WorldNews
Fact check: Yes, Biden botched stats on COVID and gun deathsA social media post points out the Democratic presidential candidate cited millions of deaths from COVID, guns. The gaffes are true.
USATODAY.com
