U.S. Congress set to battle next COVID-19 bill
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:16s - Published
The U.S. Congress returns to Washington on Monday with Democratic and Republican leaders agreeing that they need to pass something to alleviate the heavy toll of the pandemic but they are $2 trillion apart on what that something should be.

Colette Luke has more.

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat questions audio tapes' authenticity after Rajasthan Police seeks his voice sample

 Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday questioned the authenticity of the audio clips, cited by the Congress to allege his involvement in a purported..
IndiaTimes

20 calls to Sachin Pilot to return to Congress go futile

 Sources close to the deliberations said that Sachin Pilot's only condition was the Chief Minister's post but the party has told him to be accommodated outside..
IndiaTimes

Help flood-hit people, Priyanka Gandhi tells Congress leaders, workers

 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday appealed to party leaders and workers to do everything possible to help those affected by floods in..
IndiaTimes

Special Interests Mobilize to Get Piece of Next Virus Relief Package

 Congress is about to start negotiating in earnest over another round of stimulus, and a frenzy of lobbying is already underway.
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Bihar to become 'global hotspot' of COVID-19: Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

Bihar to become 'global hotspot' of COVID-19: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on increasing COVID-19 cases in the state said that Bihar is gradually going to become a global hotspot of COVID-19. He said, "As state government is not worried about the rising number of cases. They are doing nothing to increase testing. The number of COVID deaths is also increasing in Bihar. Different COVID-19 numbers are being given for Bihar by centre and state. People are receiving test report even when they have not given any sample for test. Medical staff at COVID centres does not have PPE kits. We demand that state govt must give a clear picture."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published

Former chief priest of Tirumala Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple, Srinivasa Murthy Deekshitulu, succumbs to COVID-19

 Peddinti Srinivasamurthy Deekshitulu, one of the former chief priests of Tirumala Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple, breathed his last on Monday.
DNA
Over 70 lakh people affected by Assam floods: CM Sonowal [Video]

Over 70 lakh people affected by Assam floods: CM Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on July 20 said that both central and state government is providing all kinds of assistance to the people who have been affected due to the floods which have ravaged the north-eastern state. He said, "On one hand, people are troubled due to COVID-19 and on the other hand, there are challenges arising out of Assam Floods. Still, the people of our state continue to fight the battle. Central and state govt is providing all kinds of assistance to the people." He further informed, "Over 70 lakh people have been affected due to Assam floods. People as well as animals are being rescued from the affected areas and being shifted to relief camps and safer locations."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:52Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

As Trump Slumps, Republican Donors Look to Save the Senate

 Senators and donors worry that with President Trump in trouble and the House probably out of reach, the Senate could be their last chance to hold power in..
NYTimes.com

Election lawsuits set record pace amid COVID-19 pandemic as results decide who votes and how Nov. 3

 As Democrats work to fight voter suppression and Republicans work to combat voter fraud, lawsuits are on a record pace to set rules for the Nov. 3 election
USATODAY.com

As Trump Ignores Virus Crisis, Republicans Start to Contradict Him

 President Trump continues to press for a quick return to life as usual, but Republicans who fear a rampaging disease and angry voters are increasingly going..
NYTimes.com

Trump can ditch his advisers, but has only himself to blame

 (CNN)In normal presidential elections, the labors of campaign strategists don't change much. Underlying conditions in the country drive the outcome. In the..
WorldNews

Live Coronavirus Updates: White House Looks to Cut Billions From Testing Plan

 Resistance to a funding proposal drafted by Senate Republicans added complications to talks about further relief measures. The F.D.A. issued emergency approval..
NYTimes.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump preps order sending federal agents into cities [Video]

Trump preps order sending federal agents into cities

President Donald Trump lashed out at protests in Portland, Oregon and violence in "Democrat-run" cities on Sunday, as his administration prepared new measures that would allow a federal crackdown in American cities. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:15Published

Biden can create a 'new' New Deal

 Hunkering down in his Delaware basement has not protected Joe Biden from political attacks. That he is receiving jabs from those on the political right is..
WorldNews

Twitter hackers ‘manipulated’ employees to access accounts

 Twitter says hackers "manipulated" some of its employees to access accounts in a high-profile attack on the social media company, including those of Democratic..
WorldNews

Fact check: Yes, Biden botched stats on COVID and gun deaths

 A social media post points out the Democratic presidential candidate cited millions of deaths from COVID, guns. The gaffes are true.
USATODAY.com

