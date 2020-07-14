U.S. Congress set to battle next COVID-19 bill

Over 70 lakh people affected by Assam floods: CM Sonowal



Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on July 20 said that both central and state government is providing all kinds of assistance to the people who have been affected due to the floods which have ravaged the north-eastern state. He said, "On one hand, people are troubled due to COVID-19 and on the other hand, there are challenges arising out of Assam Floods. Still, the people of our state continue to fight the battle. Central and state govt is providing all kinds of assistance to the people." He further informed, "Over 70 lakh people have been affected due to Assam floods. People as well as animals are being rescued from the affected areas and being shifted to relief camps and safer locations."

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:52 Published on January 1, 1970