Sir Ian Botham set to be made a peer for backing Brexit
Sir Ian Botham is reported to be in line for a peerage from Boris Johnson.He made his name as an all-rounder, but his sporting exploits were not reserved for the cricket pitch, with the Cheshire native swapping the pads for boots and turning out for Yeovil and Scunthorpe in the Football League.

 Sir Ian – one of England's greatest cricketers – publicly supported the Brexit campaign, appearing alongside Mr Johnson before the referendum
