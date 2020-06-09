Sir Ian Botham set to be made a peer for backing Brexit

|
Sir Ian Botham set to be made a peer for backing BrexitSir Ian – one of England's greatest cricketers – publicly supported the Brexit campaign, appearing alongside Mr Johnson before the referendum
Independent
Brexit briefing: 166 days until the end of the transition period
US cars 'must be left out of post-Brexit trade deal'UK safety campaigners raise concerns about an increase in the number of US deaths caused by SUVs.
BBC News
Brexit: Hundreds of health professionals sign open letter demanding protection for NHS in trade dealsWarning that legislation will leave health service vulnerable to US corporations
Independent
Fans in stadiums: Boris Johnson says supporters could return in England in OctoberFans could be able to watch sport inside stadiums in England again from October, says Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
BBC News
UK PM expects 'significant normality' by ChristmasBoris Johnson says employers will have more discretion to bring staff back to workplaces in England.
BBC News
Coronavirus: Senior government health advisers pour cold water on Boris Johnson's social distancing hopesWarning the measure will be with us for a long period
Independent
Britain eyes normal life by Christmas
Premier League and EFL summer transfer window to be from 27 July to 5 OctoberThe Premier League and EFL summer transfer window will be open for 10 weeks between 27 July and 5 October, subject to Fifa approval.
BBC News
EFL Championship goals highlights
Coventry and Rotherham promoted to Championship as EFL clubs vote to end season
