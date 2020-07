Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya admitted to hospital over Covid concerns

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have been admitted to Nanavati hospital.

The mother-daughter duo was in self-quarantine after having tested positive for Covid.

As per sources, both Aishwarya and Aaradhya have developed breathlessness.

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan had been admitted to Nanavati previously.

Amitabh Bachchan was tested Covid-19 positive on July 11.

Later, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya also tested positive for Covid.