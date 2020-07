Watch: Body found under waterlogged Minto Bridge in Delhi, politics escalates

A dead body was found under the waterlogged Minto Bridge in the capital after heavy rainfall on Sunday.

The body was seen and retrieved by a trackman who was working at the New Delhi yard.

Police said that the man appears to have drowned to death.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir attacked the Kejriwal led AAP government in the capital.

