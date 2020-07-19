Global  
 

Kanye West in tears during abortion revelation at campaign rally
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Kanye West cried as he admitted he and Kim Kardashian West had considered aborting their first child, North West.

Kanye West Breaks Down in Tears Explaining Anti-Abortion Stance at Presidential Rally: ‘I Almost Killed My Daughter’

Kanye West took the stage for his first presidential rally, where he went from being in good spirits...
Billboard.com - Published

Kanye West claims in rally Harriet Tubman never 'freed the slaves,' tearfully discusses abortion

Kanye West made controversial claims about Harriet Tubman and discussed his experience with abortion...
USATODAY.com - Published

Kanye West launches presidential bid with chaotic rally

US rapper Kanye West has held his first election rally in an unlikely campaign to challenge Donald...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com



krishworlds

B G KRISHNA RT @standardnews: Kanye West breaks down in tears during emotional speech at presidential campaign launch https://t.co/Ij6L2dPV7K 11 minutes ago

standardnews

Evening Standard Kanye West breaks down in tears during emotional speech at presidential campaign launch https://t.co/Ij6L2dPV7K 13 minutes ago

fallsover

John Blunt RT @LBCNews: "Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars" Watch as a body armour clad Kanye West breaks down in tears during a biza… 18 minutes ago

ethgaston

Gaston Ethier Kanye West Breaks Down In Tears During Campaign Rally While Admitting He Asked Kim Kardashian To Get An Abortion, ‘… https://t.co/vm7uhXfthj 18 minutes ago

ODN

On Demand News Presidential hopeful Kanye West broke down in tears at his first rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. During… https://t.co/WnGe0PpxWO 28 minutes ago

TenoverDenise

Steel Magnolia Kanye West Breaks Down In Tears During Campaign Rally While Admitting He Asked Kim Kardashian To Get An Abortion, ‘… https://t.co/WaVFdyx8Ez 28 minutes ago

orinplayglobal

OrinPlay Kanye West Breaks Down Into Tears During His First Presidential Campaign (VIDEO) https://t.co/9RA13oXRgL 38 minutes ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Dressed in a bulletproof vest and “2020” shaved into his hair, West broke down while talking about abortion https://t.co/E4wmfb8V9j 41 minutes ago


Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their daughter [Video]

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their daughter

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their first pregnancy, the rapper revealed at his presidential campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Kanye West holds first presidential campaign rally, 'I almost killed my daughter' | Oneindia News [Video]

Kanye West holds first presidential campaign rally, 'I almost killed my daughter' | Oneindia News

Kanye West has officially launched his campaign for the 2020 US presidential election, with an unorthodox rally in South Carolina. The event, held at a wedding and conference hall in the city, was said..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:53Published
Kanye West launches presidential campaign [Video]

Kanye West launches presidential campaign

In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West, on Sunday ranted against social media, pornography and abortion, argued policy with attendees, and at one point broke..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published