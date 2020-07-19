Kanye West in tears during abortion revelation at campaign rally
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published
3 minutes ago
Kanye West in tears during abortion revelation at campaign rally
Kanye West cried as he admitted he and Kim Kardashian West had considered aborting their first child, North West.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Kanye West took the stage for his first presidential rally, where he went from being in good spirits...
Billboard.com - Published
12 hours ago
Kanye West made controversial claims about Harriet Tubman and discussed his experience with abortion...
USATODAY.com - Published
11 hours ago
US rapper Kanye West has held his first election rally in an unlikely campaign to challenge Donald...
Deutsche Welle - Published
2 hours ago Also reported by •
Billboard.com
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Kanye West launches presidential campaign In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West, on Sunday ranted against social media, pornography and abortion, argued policy with attendees, and at one point broke.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30 Published 4 hours ago