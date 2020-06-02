Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities

|
After violent weekend clashes between anti-racism demonstrators and federal agents in Portland, Oregon, President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters that he plans to send more federal law enforcement agents to some major U.S. cities where protests have flared, noting the cities' mayors are Democrats.
"Well, I'm going to do something; that I can tell you because we're not going to let New York and Chicago and Philadelphia and Detroit and Baltimore, and all of these, Oakland is a mess, we're not going to let this happen in our country.
All run by liberal Democrats.” REPORTER ASKING OFF-CAMERA: (unintelligible) federal law enforcement to these cities?
TRUMP: "We're going to have more federal law enforcement.
That I can tell you." Federal officers last week began cracking down on Portland protests against police brutality and systemic racism, with unidentified officers in camouflage using tear gas to disperse crowds and unmarked cars to take some activists into custody without explanation.
About 1,500 demonstrators gathered Sunday night outside the federal courthouse, including a group of mothers dressed in yellow shirts linking arms with other protesters.
Police said protestors started a fire within a portico of the courthouse, and knocked down a section of a large steel fence that was constructed around the building until they were sprayed with tear gas by federal agents.
The federal clampdown has sparked national outcry and legal challenges.
Oregon’s attorney general, Ellen Rosenblum filed a lawsuit claiming federal agents had seized and detained people without probable cause.
"Every American needs to be concerned about what is happening here in Portland.
These federal agencies are operating with no transparency and against the will of just about every leader in our state.
I assume it will be the same in other states..." Despite widespread criticism over the tactics, top Department of Homeland Security officials on Monday said they would not apologize, and would not back down... rhetoric in line with Trump's plans for more federal reinforcements.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Black Lives Matter mural defaced in NYCA "Black Lives Matter" mural painted on the street in front of President Donald Trump's namesake New York City tower has quickly become a target for vandalism,..
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden vows to abolish 'vile' Muslim travel ban on Day 1 if elected presidentJoe Biden promises to include Muslims in his administration as he blasts President Trump's treatment of religious and racial minorities.
USATODAY.com
DC mayor criticizes Trump on virus testingWashington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower chided the Trump administration over the federal government's commitment to coronavirus testing, saying, "we can't have our..
USATODAY.com
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
Trump says he'll deploy fed agents to more citiesDespite an increase in clashes between protesters and federal officers in Portland, President Donald Trump said Monday he plans to send more law enforcement..
USATODAY.com
A Navy Veteran Had a Question for the Feds in Portland. They Beat Him in Response.The veteran said he wanted to ask the officers whether they felt their actions violated the Constitution. Video shows them tear-gassing him and smashing his hand..
NYTimes.com
'We're sending law enforcement' to some U.S. cities -Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Congress appears to be the target of a 'concerted foreign interference campaign,' top Dems sayTop congressional Democrats said they are "gravely concerned" that Congress may be targeted in a 2020 foreign election interference scheme.
USATODAY.com
Biden snags support from Muslim American communityJoe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, got support from Muslim Americans during an online summit Monday. (July 20)
USATODAY.com
Oregon State of the United States of America
Ellen Rosenblum Oregon politician
Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States
Chicago worker: Support Black lives on front linesDozens of Chicago protesters joined the national "Strike for Black Lives" to protest systemic racism and economic inequality they say has only worsened during..
USATODAY.com
President Trump weighing expansion of federal officer deployments; Chicago may be nextPresident Trump suggests broad expansion of federal officer deployments; Chicago may be next
USATODAY.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Sick Burn Of WH Press Secretary
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
Protesters clash with police at Chicago's Columbus statueProtesters working to topple a statue of Christopher Columbus were met with police force in Chicago, Illinois, on July 17.
USATODAY.com
New York City Largest city in the United States
Anti-feminist lawyer, sole suspect in killing of judge's son
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:28Published
Statue of Liberty opens as NYC hits phase 4New York City started phase 4 of its reopening Monday. Malls and most indoor activities are still closed, but many of the main tourist attractions like the..
USATODAY.com
Kanye West Tanks Gap's Stock
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Baltimore Largest city in Maryland, United States
Dorothy Parker’s Ashes Could Be Moved. Again.The writer’s ashes may be disinterred when the N.A.A.C.P. moves its headquarters to Washington from Baltimore. But where should they go?
NYTimes.com
Small Businesses Struggle to Plan for What Comes NextFor a Baltimore condiment maker with 100 workers, “it’s been a roller coaster” trying to plan for what comes next.
NYTimes.com
US Supreme Court justice Ginsburg leaves hospitalWashington: US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the 87-year-old anchor of its liberal faction, was discharged from a hospital Wednesday after being..
WorldNews
Supreme Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:29Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources