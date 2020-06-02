Global  
 

Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities

Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major Democratic-led U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including the use of unmarked cars and unidentified officers in camouflage in Portland, Oregon, angers people across the country.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

After violent weekend clashes between anti-racism demonstrators and federal agents in Portland, Oregon, President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters that he plans to send more federal law enforcement agents to some major U.S. cities where protests have flared, noting the cities' mayors are Democrats.

"Well, I'm going to do something; that I can tell you because we're not going to let New York and Chicago and Philadelphia and Detroit and Baltimore, and all of these, Oakland is a mess, we're not going to let this happen in our country.

All run by liberal Democrats.” REPORTER ASKING OFF-CAMERA: (unintelligible) federal law enforcement to these cities?

TRUMP: "We're going to have more federal law enforcement.

That I can tell you." Federal officers last week began cracking down on Portland protests against police brutality and systemic racism, with unidentified officers in camouflage using tear gas to disperse crowds and unmarked cars to take some activists into custody without explanation.

About 1,500 demonstrators gathered Sunday night outside the federal courthouse, including a group of mothers dressed in yellow shirts linking arms with other protesters.

Police said protestors started a fire within a portico of the courthouse, and knocked down a section of a large steel fence that was constructed around the building until they were sprayed with tear gas by federal agents.

The federal clampdown has sparked national outcry and legal challenges.

Oregon’s attorney general, Ellen Rosenblum filed a lawsuit claiming federal agents had seized and detained people without probable cause.

"Every American needs to be concerned about what is happening here in Portland.

These federal agencies are operating with no transparency and against the will of just about every leader in our state.

I assume it will be the same in other states..." Despite widespread criticism over the tactics, top Department of Homeland Security officials on Monday said they would not apologize, and would not back down... rhetoric in line with Trump's plans for more federal reinforcements.




