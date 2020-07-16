Coronavirus Cases Continue To Climb Across Southland
Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the weekend, while also reporting a combined 2,705 new cases.
LA County Surpasses 150K Coronavirus Cases, 4,000 DeathsAcross the Southland, nearly 236,000 people have contracted the novel coronavirus and nearly 4,100 people remained hospitalized Friday.
Counties Report Single-Day Record In Coronavirus Cases As Pandemic Continues To SurgeSouthland counties Thursday continued to report record single-day highs in newly confirmed coronavirus cases as the pandemic continues to surge.
Southland Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Continue Sharp RiseThe number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continued its dramatic increase Wednesday in the Southland.