India remains to be among lowest in COVID-19 deaths per million: Health Ministry

Number of COVID-19 deaths per million population in India continues to be among the lowest in the world , said OSD of Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan in a press conference in Delhi on July 21.



Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the national capital on July 21. Indian Meteorological Department on July 21 predicted that thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi for two hours. Vehicle movement was halted due to low visibility at Outer Circle of India Gate. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44 Published on January 1, 1970 COVID pandemic turns Delhi's young sportsman into fruit seller



COVID-19 has come with deaths and infections, not physically but financially also the invisible enemy has changed lives of the people across the world. Young sportspersons from underprivileged families are finding it hard to continue their sport amid COVID-19. Ali Ansari, a medal-winning decathlete, said, "My family is not financially sound and lockdown made our lives more difficult. Nowadays I help my father at his fruit shop". Several businesses are reeling under financial crisis and lots of small businesses closed during the pandemic. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:58 Published on January 1, 1970 Arvind Kejriwal approves door-step delivery of ration in Delhi



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the state Cabinet on July 21 approved 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana' to be implemented in Delhi. Kejriwal said, "Since distribution of ration has started in the country, lot of problems came in way when it came to giving ration to the poor people. Shops don't open up, there are long queues outside shops, and they don't get the right amount of ration. Today we have approved door step delivery of ration in Delhi. This yojna will be named as 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana.' Through this, beneficiaries can avail door-step delivery of ration with all due respect." Credit: ANI Duration: 02:12 Published on January 1, 1970 CBI questions Gehlot's OSD in suicide case of Rajasthan police officer The CBI on Tuesday questioned Deva Ram Saini, OSD to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with the alleged suicide by state police officer..

