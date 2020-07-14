Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India remains to be among lowest in COVID-19 deaths per million: Health Ministry
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:15s - Published
India remains to be among lowest in COVID-19 deaths per million: Health Ministry

India remains to be among lowest in COVID-19 deaths per million: Health Ministry

Number of COVID-19 deaths per million population in India continues to be among the lowest in the world , said OSD of Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan in a press conference in Delhi on July 21.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Watch: Delhi get more pleasant rains [Video]

Watch: Delhi get more pleasant rains

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the national capital on July 21. Indian Meteorological Department on July 21 predicted that thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi for two hours. Vehicle movement was halted due to low visibility at Outer Circle of India Gate.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published
COVID pandemic turns Delhi's young sportsman into fruit seller [Video]

COVID pandemic turns Delhi's young sportsman into fruit seller

COVID-19 has come with deaths and infections, not physically but financially also the invisible enemy has changed lives of the people across the world. Young sportspersons from underprivileged families are finding it hard to continue their sport amid COVID-19. Ali Ansari, a medal-winning decathlete, said, "My family is not financially sound and lockdown made our lives more difficult. Nowadays I help my father at his fruit shop". Several businesses are reeling under financial crisis and lots of small businesses closed during the pandemic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:58Published
Arvind Kejriwal approves door-step delivery of ration in Delhi [Video]

Arvind Kejriwal approves door-step delivery of ration in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the state Cabinet on July 21 approved 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana' to be implemented in Delhi. Kejriwal said, "Since distribution of ration has started in the country, lot of problems came in way when it came to giving ration to the poor people. Shops don't open up, there are long queues outside shops, and they don't get the right amount of ration. Today we have approved door step delivery of ration in Delhi. This yojna will be named as 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana.' Through this, beneficiaries can avail door-step delivery of ration with all due respect."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:12Published

CBI questions Gehlot's OSD in suicide case of Rajasthan police officer

 The CBI on Tuesday questioned Deva Ram Saini, OSD to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with the alleged suicide by state police officer..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

India's two COVID-19 vaccines in phase 1 and 2 trials: Govt

*New Delhi:* The number of COVID-19 deaths per million population in India continues to be among the...
Mid-Day - Published

Covid-19 deaths per million population in India among lowest in world: Health ministry


IndiaTimes - Published

India could soon reach 1 million coronavirus cases as it struggles to contain outbreak

India could soon reach 1 million coronavirus cases as it struggles to contain outbreak New Delhi (CNN)India has recorded 100,000 new coronavirus cases in the past four days, as the country...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases [Video]

WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases

On Saturday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that 259,848 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed around the world.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Govt warns against N-95 masks with valves, 'detrimental to prevention of Covid-19 spread' | Oneindia [Video]

Govt warns against N-95 masks with valves, 'detrimental to prevention of Covid-19 spread' | Oneindia

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, The Centre has written to all states and union territories warning against the use of N-95 masks with valved respirators by people, saying these..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:10Published
COVID-19: Active cases cross 4 lakh-mark, death toll at 28,084 [Video]

COVID-19: Active cases cross 4 lakh-mark, death toll at 28,084

With continuous spike in COVID-19 cases, active infections in the country crossed 4 lakh mark on July 21. Country reported 37,148 new infections in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published