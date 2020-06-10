Global  
 

UK Orders 90 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses from Pfizer and Valneva
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:07s - Published
UK Orders 90 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses from Pfizer and Valneva

UK Orders 90 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses from Pfizer and Valneva

UK Orders 90 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses from Pfizer and Valneva The United Kingdom will receive 30 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine candidate, making it the partnership's first agreement with any government.

Valneva will provide 60 million doses of its experimental shot, and another 40 million if it proves to be effective.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, via BBC Pfizer’s vaccine uses a new technology called mRNA, which causes the body to create proteins with its own cells, whereas Valneva's uses technology from previous vaccines.

The U.S. has contributed to the efforts of Pfizer and BioNTech through its Operation Warp Speed research program, though no agreement has been made.

