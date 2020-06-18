Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK and US agree to end diplomatic immunity
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 06:35s - Published
UK and US agree to end diplomatic immunity

UK and US agree to end diplomatic immunity

The UK and US have agreed to end the "anomaly" that allowed a woman suspected of Harry Dunn's death to claim diplomatic immunity.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Immunity rule changed in wake of Harry Dunn death

UK and US agree to amend "anomaly" that allowed Harry Dunn death suspect Anne Sacoolas to claim...
BBC News - Published

‘Anomaly’ allowing Harry Dunn’s alleged killer to claim immunity amended

The UK and US have agreed to amend the “anomaly” that allowed Harry Dunn’s alleged killer to...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Harry Dunn: UK and US to fix 'anomaly' that allowed Anne Sacoolas to claim diplomatic immunity


Telegraph.co.uk - Published


Tweets about this

cybyst

Cybyst RT @BBCBreaking: UK and US agree to amend "anomaly" that allowed Harry Dunn death suspect Anne Sacoolas to claim diplomatic immunity https:… 38 seconds ago

wobbley_bobbley

🇱🇦 Wobbley Bobbley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Cromagnon Man Oh yes, it will not happen again... But why not retrospectively? Because the Fairies-Tories prefer to placate unc… https://t.co/VVGD1BOA1a 51 seconds ago

wave105radio

Wave 105 NEWS: Harry Dunn death: UK and US agree to end diplomatic immunity 'anomaly' https://t.co/agIZs9J2Xf https://t.co/XzF8R2O9Fv 1 minute ago

delboyWeRtheppl

Bluebear Send her over!! #JusticForHarry 🇬🇧 https://t.co/7ssQ8MsoFB 2 minutes ago

marshall11_m

Mary Marshall 🔶 No DM’s Harry Dunn death: UK and US agree to end diplomatic immunity 'anomaly' - Sky News https://t.co/v6Vx1le8M0 2 minutes ago

Mike80Math

Michael Mathieson RT @LisaSkyNews: Some real change since I broke Harry’s story on 4th October- but Harry’s family say they won’t rest though until former CI… 3 minutes ago

The_Kevster

Kevin Ratcliffe Get her back in the UK to face the music https://t.co/Y5vY5Zzygs 4 minutes ago

els_hinderink

Els Hinderink RT @SkyNews: "We're absolutely thrilled." A spokesperson for the Dunn family has praised the "huge development" which sees family members… 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Shapps: Justice for Dunn family "would be right" [Video]

Shapps: Justice for Dunn family "would be right"

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said it "would be right" to get justice for Harry Dunn and his family. Mr Dunn was killed in a vehicle collision outside a US air base last year. The driver, Anne..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:46Published
Kerala LoP writes letter to PM Modi over corruption charges [Video]

Kerala LoP writes letter to PM Modi over corruption charges

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Kerala Legislative Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 'misuse of diplomatic immunity of UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:04Published
Harry Dunn's mother reacts to news of crash warning 25 years ago [Video]

Harry Dunn's mother reacts to news of crash warning 25 years ago

Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles reacts to news that a Foreign Office official raised concerns over the potential for a car crash involving a diplomatic immunity claim 25 years before the death of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published