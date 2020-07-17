Global  
 

Harry Dunn's mother reacts to diplomatic immunity loophole being 'plugged'
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
The mother of Harry Dunn has reacted to the news that Britain and the US have agreed to “plug the loophole” that allowed her son's alleged killer to claim diplomatic immunity.

Death of Harry Dunn Death of Harry Dunn Fatal road traffic collision resulting in UK/US diplomatic controversy

Immunity rule changed in wake of Harry Dunn death

 UK and US agree to amend "anomaly" that allowed Harry Dunn death suspect Anne Sacoolas to claim diplomatic immunity
BBC News
Shapps: Justice for Dunn family "would be right" [Video]

Shapps: Justice for Dunn family "would be right"

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said it "would be right" to get justice for Harry Dunn and his family. Mr Dunn was killed in a vehicle collision outside a US air base last year. The driver, Anne Sacoolas, has claimed diplomatic immunity in the US. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published

Harry Dunn death: Loophole which allowed Anne Sacoolas to claim immunity scrapped under deal with US

 A loophole that allowed the US diplomat's wife who caused the death of British teenager Harry Dunn to claim immunity has been scrapped, under a new deal with..
Independent

Mike Pompeo holds 'candid' talks with PM on Huawei and Dunn

 US Secretary of State raises Chinese investment in UK as PM urges "justice" for Harry Dunn's family.
BBC News

