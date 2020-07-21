Global  
 

Trending: Prince George Birthday
Prince George of Cambridge celebrated his seventh birthday.
William and Kate express thanks for kind wishes on George’s seventh birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have thanked the public for their kind birthday messages as Prince...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Prince George birthday: 16 pictures of the Windsor family when they were children

Prince George turns seven on 22 July
Independent - Published

In Pictures: Prince George’s best moments as he turns seven

Prince George is growing up fast in pictures taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge and...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


A royally adorable chap: Prince George's 7th birthday portraits released [Video]

A royally adorable chap: Prince George's 7th birthday portraits released

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released two new photos of Prince George which were taken by his mother in honour of their son's seventh birthday.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published
Prince George Celebrates His Seventh Birthday [Video]

Prince George Celebrates His Seventh Birthday

With Prince George celebrating his seventh birthday today, we take a look back at some of his cutest moments. From his first overseas royal tour in Australia to his first day of school, he's certainly..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:23Published
Prince George growing up fast in photos to mark birthday [Video]

Prince George growing up fast in photos to mark birthday

Prince George looks every inch the happy royal in two new photographs released to mark his seventh birthday.With his blond locks and gap-toothed smile, the future king is growing up fast in the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published