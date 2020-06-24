Florida Congressman Accused Of Accosting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Rep.
Ted Yoho reportedly approached Rep.
Ocasio-Cortez on the steps of the Capitol and called her an expletive.
Reporter Witnesses Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho Verbally Assault AOCRep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) got into a heated exchange with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Monday.
According to CNN, Yoho cursed Ocasio-Cortez as he walked away from their..
