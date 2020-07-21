Global  
 

Portland Mayor tear gassed with protesters
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:50s
The mayor of Portland, Oregon was among protesters as they were tear gassed by law enforcement during another night of demonstrations in his city.

But at a separate rally he was also heckled by some protesters, who are demanding his resignation.

