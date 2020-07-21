Portland Mayor tear gassed with protesters

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
Portland mayor warns 'somebody's going to die' as protesters, feds face off in another night of violence"President Trump needs to focus on coronavirus and get his troops out of the city," the Portland mayor told activists Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
‘It Stings’: Portland Mayor Denounces Use of Tear Gas by Federal AgentsMayor Ted Wheeler, who scrambled to put on goggles, criticized what he called the urban warfare tactic of federal agents who were in the Oregon city to quell..
NYTimes.com
Trump announces 'surge' of federal officers to Chicago despite outrage over Portland crackdownDonald Trump announced Wednesday he will "surge" federal law enforcement officers to Chicago "immediately" to quell violence there, building on a similar force..
WorldNews
Oregon State of the United States of America
Portland protestors form 'Wall of Moms' vs. police
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:45Published
Portland anti-racism protests escalate with police
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23Published
Russian journalists attacked while covering Portland protests: US law enforcement hit them & broke camera, colleague saysA Russian TV crew covering ongoing protests in Portland, Oregon has apparently been assaulted by law enforcement officers cracking down on the demonstrators. Two..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources