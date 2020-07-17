Portland Mayor Tear-Gassed After Speaking With Protesters

Portland Mayor Tear-Gassed After Speaking With Protesters Video of Mayor Ted Wheeler being tear-gassed with other protesters was reported by 'The New York Times' and posted on Twitter.

Wheeler had been speaking to the crowd about recent clashes with federal troops in the city.

Ted Wheeler, Portland Mayor, via CNN While it's unclear what agency deployed the tear gas, Portland Police stated it wasn't them.

The presence of unidentified federal agents in Portland on order by the Trump administration has stirred controversy.

Ted Wheeler, Portland Mayor, via CNN Ted Wheeler, Portland Mayor, via CNN