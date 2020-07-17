Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Portland Mayor Tear-Gassed After Speaking With Protesters
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Portland Mayor Tear-Gassed After Speaking With Protesters

Portland Mayor Tear-Gassed After Speaking With Protesters

Portland Mayor Tear-Gassed After Speaking With Protesters Video of Mayor Ted Wheeler being tear-gassed with other protesters was reported by 'The New York Times' and posted on Twitter.

Wheeler had been speaking to the crowd about recent clashes with federal troops in the city.

Ted Wheeler, Portland Mayor, via CNN While it's unclear what agency deployed the tear gas, Portland Police stated it wasn't them.

The presence of unidentified federal agents in Portland on order by the Trump administration has stirred controversy.

Ted Wheeler, Portland Mayor, via CNN Ted Wheeler, Portland Mayor, via CNN

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Portland mayor jeered by protesters later targeted with tear gas

The tear gas was used again by federal agents. Mayor Ted Wheeler strongly opposes their presence but...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post


Amid a tense meeting with protesters, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tear-gassed by federal agents

PORTLAND — Mayor Ted Wheeler choked on tear gas late Wednesday as he stood at the gates assembled...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comJerusalem PostUSATODAY.com


Portland protesters hit with tear gas and snatched into unmarked vans as federal officers crack down

Six weeks of protests sparked by George Floyd's killing have drawn the Trump administration's ire
Independent - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



Tweets about this

JoAnneG07496199

JoAnne Gibbs RT @CNN: "It stings. It's hard to breathe," Mayor Ted Wheeler, who was tear gassed in downtown Portland, Oregon, told the New York Times. "… 2 seconds ago

gr8cia

Grecia 🥑 RT @PplsCityCouncil: The Feds just tear gassed the Mayor of Portland 3 seconds ago

DChevDesign

Doris Chevron RT @CNN: "It stings. It's hard to breathe. I can tell you with 100% honesty I saw nothing that provoked this response," Mayor Ted Wheeler,… 3 seconds ago

postapocaliya

Li RT @nytimes: After being tear gassed in a crowd, Portland’s mayor and police commissioner Ted Wheeler denounced federal officers for “urban… 3 seconds ago

absolute_goonit

Rita's in the Octopus's Garden RT @PplsCityCouncil: The Feds just tear gassed the Mayor of Portland https://t.co/7o2vaFSk6G 4 seconds ago

steviethix

b RT @mollylambert: well the feds tear gassed the mayor of Portland 4 seconds ago

magic823

Steve Allen RT @aravosis: Trump’s thugs just tear-gassed the Portland mayor. https://t.co/uQv3jDeALl 6 seconds ago

Skywise001

Skywise RT @CBSNews: WATCH: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and protesters were tear-gassed by federal officers at a fence guarding a downtown courthous… 7 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Portland mayor stung by tear gas at protest [Video]

Portland mayor stung by tear gas at protest

[NFA] Video showed a cloud of smoke wafting over Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler as he stood with anti-police demonstrators on Wednesday night. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:11Published
Further clashes in Portland as protests rage on [Video]

Further clashes in Portland as protests rage on

Federal agents fired tear gas at protesters who had gathered outside the Federal courthouse in Portland in the early hours of Thursday (July 23).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:40Published
Portland Mayor tear gassed with protesters [Video]

Portland Mayor tear gassed with protesters

The mayor of Portland, Oregon was among protesters as they were tear gassed by law enforcement during another night of demonstrations in his city. But at a separate rally he was also heckled by some..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published