Michael Cohen Released From Prison, Again
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:21s - Published
A federal judge ruled Cohen was sent back to prison as retaliation for writing a book about President Trump.

Michael Cohen released from prison, returning to home confinement in NYC apartment

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen was released from prison Friday and is expected to return to home...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NewsyDaily Caller


Michael Cohen to be released, storms threaten havoc, Taylor Swift: 5 things to know Friday

Michael Cohen will be released from prison, Taylor Swift's new album is out and more news to start...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Independent


Michael Cohen To Be Released From Prison; Federal Judge Rules Cohen Sent Back To Jail As ‘Retaliation’ For Trump Book

A federal judge ruled Thursday Michael Cohen will be released from prison again; the judge agreed he...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •IndependentThe Age



MPC1LOVE

Resist RT @CREWcrew: A federal judge ruled that the DOJ retaliated against Michael Cohen for writing a book on Trump, and ordered that Cohen be re… 7 seconds ago

Libertarian_Hub

Libertarian Hub Michael Cohen Released From Prison Again After Judge Rules His First Amendment Rights Were Violated https://t.co/KPRtqcPwdW 1 minute ago

BioInfoBrett

Brett Bowman RT @rgoodlaw: Take a moment to reflect It's just after 2PM EDT on July 24, 2020—the time Michael Cohen is scheduled to be released from pr… 1 minute ago

BodicaSally

Boudica🆘 RT @glennkirschner2: Michael Cohen Released from Prison: Judge Rules Barr's BOP Violated Cohen’s 1st Amendment Rights. Next video up later… 1 minute ago

PeggyKelly51

Peggy Kelly RT @BBCNorthAmerica: Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from prison after 'retaliation' ruling https://t.co/C844XMoNhY 2 minutes ago

nbcwashington

NBCWashington President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer was released Friday after a judge ruled thathe had been sent back t… https://t.co/rQAlDRyP0Q 2 minutes ago

Gosaguache

Darr RT @JameelJaffer: Since not everyone seems to know what I'm talking about: https://t.co/R7ChPxKYAr 2 minutes ago

TedSilen

Ted Silen RT @MichaelArt123: Michael Cohen was released from prison at 2PM Friday as per Judge's order. MSNBC. 3 minutes ago


Michael Cohen Going Home [Video]

Michael Cohen Going Home

(Newser) – Michael Cohen is out of prison again. President Trump's former personal lawyer was released Friday, a day after a judge ruled that he had been sent back to prison from home confinement as..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Once More, With Feeling? Michael Cohen To Be Sprung From Prison Yet Again [Video]

Once More, With Feeling? Michael Cohen To Be Sprung From Prison Yet Again

A federal judge has sided with President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen. Now, Newser reports Cohen is getting out of prison early—again. Cohen had been furloughed in May over..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Federal Judge Rules Michael Cohen Sent Back To Jail As ‘Retaliation’ For Trump Book [Video]

Federal Judge Rules Michael Cohen Sent Back To Jail As ‘Retaliation’ For Trump Book

A federal judge ruled Thursday Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former attorney, can be released from prison, again.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:34Published