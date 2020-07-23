|
Michael Cohen Released From Prison, Again
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 00:21s - Published
A federal judge ruled Cohen was sent back to prison as retaliation for writing a book about President Trump.
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen was released from prison Friday and is expected to return to home...
FOXNews.com - Published
Also reported by •Newsy •Daily Caller
Michael Cohen will be released from prison, Taylor Swift's new album is out and more news to start...
USATODAY.com - Published
Also reported by •Independent
A federal judge ruled Thursday Michael Cohen will be released from prison again; the judge agreed he...
CBS 2 - Published
Also reported by •Independent •The Age
