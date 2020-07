July 25 COVID-19 update Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:54s - Published 36 seconds ago COVID-19 numbers for July 25, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 86 PEOPLE HAVE DIED FROM THECORONAVIRUS THIS WEEK...INCLUDING 10 MORE TODAY.9 OF THOSE PEOPLE WERE INCLARK COUNTY..A NEW MODEL FROM THE UNIVERSITYOF WASHINGTON IS PREDICTINGTHERE WILL BE MORE THAN11-HUNDRED DEATHS IN NEVADA BYSEPTEMBER 1ST..TODAYT, CASES ARE UP BY 931BRINGING THE TOTAL TO NEARLY42,000..THE GOOD NEWS IS...THE RATE OF TESTS COMING BACKPOSITIVE IN THE LAST SEVEN DAYSCONTINUES TO DROP..THAT'S REPRESENTED BY THEORANGE LINE ON THIS CHART..THE STATE IS ALSO REPORTING ITSSECOND HIGHEST NUMBER OF PEOPLEHOSPITALIZED WITH COVID-19...THERE ARE MORE THAN 11-HUNDREDCONFIRMED OR SUSPECTEDCORONAVIRUS PATIENTS INHOSPITALS AROUND THE STATERIGHT NOW..THE PANDEMIC HAS MADE ITDIFFICULT FOR A LOT OF FAMILIES