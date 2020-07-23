Watch: Indian Army releases video on Kargil Vijay Diwas showcasing indomitable valour of soldiers

On 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army released a video showcasing indomitable valour and sacrifice of soldiers.

The video tells the 'Shorya' of soldiers, who had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999.

Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.