Watch: Indian Army releases video on Kargil Vijay Diwas showcasing indomitable valour of soldiers
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:16s
On 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army released a video showcasing indomitable valour and sacrifice of soldiers.

The video tells the 'Shorya' of soldiers, who had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999.

Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

Ranbir Garh encounter: 2 terrorist neutralised by security forces [Video]

Ranbir Garh encounter: 2 terrorist neutralised by security forces

Two unidentified terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces on July 25 in an encounter in Ranbir Garh area of Srinagar. The Commanding Officer of 10 Sector of Indian Army, Naresh Mishra informed, "Two unidentified terrorists neutralised by security forces here, we got the information yesterday evening. The identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed for now." The encounter took place in Ranbir Garh, in the outskirts of Srinagar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

Centre issues order to grant permanent commission to women officers in 10 streams of Indian Army

 The apex court had directed that all the Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers have to be considered for Permanent Commissions (PCs) irrespective of the..
DNA

Permanent Commission for women in Indian Army: Govt issues formal sanction letter

 The Union government on Thursday issued a formal sanction letter for grant of Permanent Commission to women officers in Indian Army, paving the way for..
IndiaTimes

Ladakh has seen big changes compared to 20 years ago in equipment profile: Rajnath Singh [Video]

Ladakh has seen big changes compared to 20 years ago in equipment profile: Rajnath Singh

The Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh stated that Ladakh border has seen big change in guns or aerial assets compared to 20 years ago. He made this on the occasion of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. While remembering the historical event, the Defence Minister also quoted former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "Recently I had the opportunity to go to Leh-Ladakh and pay tribute to the brave sons of Kargil from there. I am happy to say that I have seen a big change in Ladakh compared to 20 years ago, be it the equipment profile, guns or aerial assets," said Rajnath Singh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:12Published
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain pays homage to war heroes [Video]

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain pays homage to war heroes

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on July 26 paid tribute to soldiers on the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, at Victory at Sea War Memorial in Visakhapatnam. The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sand artists pay tribute to Kargil heroes [Video]

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sand artists pay tribute to Kargil heroes

Sand artist from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. They made a sand art to pay tribute to the brave soldiers, who lost their lives during the Kargil war. The country is celebrating the anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' on July 26. The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute at National War Memorial on Kargil Vijay Diwas [Video]

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute at National War Memorial on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' at National War Memorial. Singh was accompanied by MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs. They also paid tribute to Kargil was heroes. The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published

