Watch: Indian Army releases video on Kargil Vijay Diwas showcasing indomitable valour of soldiers

Two unidentified terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces on July 25 in an encounter in Ranbir Garh area of Srinagar. The Commanding Officer of 10 Sector of Indian Army, Naresh Mishra informed, "Two unidentified terrorists neutralised by security forces here, we got the information yesterday evening. The identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed for now." The encounter took place in Ranbir Garh, in the outskirts of Srinagar.
The Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh stated that Ladakh border has seen big change in guns or aerial assets compared to 20 years ago. He made this on the occasion of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. While remembering the historical event, the Defence Minister also quoted former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "Recently I had the opportunity to go to Leh-Ladakh and pay tribute to the brave sons of Kargil from there. I am happy to say that I have seen a big change in Ladakh compared to 20 years ago, be it the equipment profile, guns or aerial assets," said Rajnath Singh.
Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on July 26 paid tribute to soldiers on the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, at Victory at Sea War Memorial in Visakhapatnam.
Sand artist from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. They made a sand art to pay tribute to the brave soldiers, who lost their lives during the Kargil war. The country is celebrating the anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' on July 26.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' at National War Memorial. Singh was accompanied by MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs. They also paid tribute to Kargil was heroes. The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to the heroes of Kargil war on his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat. Kargil Diwas is celebrated every year, marking the day the Indian Army recaptured..
