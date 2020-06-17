John Lewis procession to cross 'Bloody Sunday' bridge in Selma on Sunday
The late U.S. Rep.
John Lewis will cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.
Nanacares RT @KTNV: #LIVE: A funeral procession for Rep. #JohnLewis is set to cross Edmund Pettus Bridge in #Selma, where he and other civil rights m… 11 seconds ago
SuzetteShares RT @USATODAY: A procession honoring Rep. John Lewis will cross Edmund Pettus Bridge, who walked the bridge. Lewis walked the bridge with ab… 1 minute ago
WTVR CBS 6 Richmond Watch live as the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis will cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time Sunday as re… https://t.co/8EkuNNFj7t 2 minutes ago
KTNV Action News #LIVE: A funeral procession for Rep. #JohnLewis is set to cross Edmund Pettus Bridge in #Selma, where he and other… https://t.co/HTRst14nWO 4 minutes ago
Lillian Williams .@USATODAY A procession honoring Rep. John Lewis will cross Edmund Pettus Bridge, who wa… https://t.co/83c7NZolD5 5 minutes ago
✨ann wolff✨ RT @ninatypewriter: In a funeral procession, Rep. John Lewis will cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge at 10 am CT (11 am ET).
WATCH LIVE: https:… 5 minutes ago
Asiaexpat RT @globalnews: WATCH LIVE: Procession with body of John Lewis to cross Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.
https://t.co/wedoTiEwBL 5 minutes ago
Francesca Epps Watch @USATODAY's broadcast: A procession honoring Rep. John Lewis will cross Edmund Pettus Bridge, who walked the… https://t.co/WLFQkJOmm9 7 minutes ago
5 Films That Explore Black Lives and Systemic Racism5 Films That Explore Black Lives
and Systemic Racism These films help to provide insight
into how black lives have been
impacted by white authority. 1. 'Boyz N the Hood' (1991) John Singleton's..