Body Of Rep. John Lewis Crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge In Selma, Alabama One Last Time
The bridge was the spot where Lewis and other civil rights leaders made history in 1965.
CBS News' Michelle Miller reports.
John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge one final time[NFA] A caisson bore the body of the lawmaker and civil rights icon who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 and was met with a bloody police crackdown that drew national awareness to the..
Body of US rights icon Lewis crosses Selma bridgeThe late civil rights activist is taken over the Edmund Pettus Bridge for a final time.