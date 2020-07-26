Global  
 

Broad grabs 500th wicket as England defeat West Indies
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:15s - Published
Broad grabs 500th wicket as England defeat West Indies
England thrash West Indies to win series
England cricket team England cricket team Sports team

England v West Indies: Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes inspire England to victory

 Stuart Broad's 500th Test wicket sends England on the way to completing a series victory over West Indies on the final day of the third Test at Emirates Old..
BBC News

England bowler Broad takes 500th Test wicket

 Stuart Broad becomes only the second England bowler to reach 500 Test wickets on the fourth day of the third Test against West Indies.
BBC News

Stuart Broad takes 500th Test wicket in England's third Test against West Indies

 Stuart Broad becomes only the second England bowler to reach 500 Test wickets on the fourth day of the third Test against West Indies.
BBC News

West Indies cricket team West Indies cricket team Multi-national sports team

England v West Indies: Rain ruins day four of third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

 Heavy rain prevents any play on day four of the third Test between England and West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News

Rain frustrates England in victory pursuit against West Indies

 Heavy rain delays the start of day four of the third Test between England and West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News

England v West Indies: Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad run through the West Indies to seal series win

Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad combine with the ball as England beat the West Indies by 269 runs to...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •BBC News


England’s Stuart Broad on 499 Test wickets heading into rain-threatened Monday

Stuart Broad will resume his hunt for a 500th Test wicket as England hope to defy a poor weather...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

News24.com | Rain frustrates England victory charge, Stuart Broad's 500 bid

Rain wiped out the fourth day's play at Old Trafford on Monday to frustrate England's bid for a...
News24 - Published


Stuart Broad still looking to improve after 500th Test scalp [Video]

Stuart Broad still looking to improve after 500th Test scalp

Man of the Series Stuart Broad says his desire to keep learning is one reasonhe has managed to secure his 500th Test wicket. Broad became only the seventhbowler to achieve the feat on the last day of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Stuart Broad takes 500th Test wicket [Video]

Stuart Broad takes 500th Test wicket

Stuart Broad has become the seventh member of Test cricket’s elite 500 cluband only the fourth seamer to achieve the feat. The English bowler completedthe milestone on day five of the series decider..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
England v West Indies: Rory Burns heaps praise on Stuart Broad [Video]

England v West Indies: Rory Burns heaps praise on Stuart Broad

England batsman Rory Burns praises bowler Stuart Broad following day three ofthe third Test against West Indies at Old Trafford. Broad finds himself oneshy of 500 Test wickets for England heading into..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published