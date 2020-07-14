COVID-19: India's death rate dips to 2.23%, recovery rate rises to 64.51%

Streets in Goa's Panaji wore a deserted look on July 17. The state observed lockdown in view of rising cases of COVID-19. The state government has announced 'Janata Curfew' between 08:00 pm and 06:00 am till August 10. There will be complete lockdown for three days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in this week. There are over 1250 active cases of COVID-19 in Goa.
The Governor of Goa, Satya Pal Malik on July 16 said that he had never said anything against media, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has quoted him wrong. "I have never said anything against media. The truth is media is our strength. I got information from media, rather from the government. I called meeting on COVID situation on the base of media reports for correction, Chief Minister's statement is highly improper," said Satya Pal Malik while speaking to ANI. It is noted that Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant had quoted the Governor saying he is concerned about the negative and incorrect news. Sawant reportedly made this statement while speaking to reporters after a review meeting chaired by the Governor at the Raj Bhavan. The meeting was attended by CM Sawant, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Chief Secretary Parimal Rai and Health Secretary Nila Mohanan.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case will not be transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh said. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14.
In a major achievement, Vijayawada Police on July 24 caught thieves in connection with a robbery at jewellery shop in Andhra Pradesh. The police have recovered items they had robbed from the store within few hours. 7kg of gold, 19kg of silver and Rs 42 lakhs in cash have been recovered. The master-mind behind the incident was the guard of the shop.
Recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at 63%. 3,61,024 samples have been tested in the country in the last 24 hours; the cumulative number of 1,34,33,742 samples tested has raised the testing per million for India to 9734.6, informed the Government of India. 8348 new COVID-19 patients were reported positive of coronavirus in Maharashtra on July 18. 4,807 new COVID-19 positive case, 88 deaths and 3,049 people discharged today in Tamil Nadu. 1475 COVID-19 positive cases, 1973 recovered and 26 deaths reported in Delhi today. Kerala reported 593 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours. 173 cases have been reported in Thiruvananthapuram in the last 24 hours.
DDC of Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh launched 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme in the district on July 13. The 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme is an initiative by the Government of India which enables ration card holders to access PDS (Public Distribution System) benefits from any fair price shop in the country. Speaking on the initiative, Sheikh said, "The advantage of this scheme is that one can get ration from any corner of India. People will benefit greatly from 'One Nation One Card' scheme."
Recovery rate of India stands at 63.92% with above 32,000 recoveries on July 27. The active case percentage is 33.80% while the death rate is 2.28% in the country. Around 8,706 patients were discharged on July 27 in Maharashtra taking the total number of discharge patient to 2,21,944. Recovery rate in the state is 57.84%. As on July 27, there are 1,47,592 active cases in the state. West Bengal's COVID-19 case tally rises to 60,830. Discharged cases in WB stand at 39,917 while the death toll is 1, 411. 1134 fresh positive cases reported in Rajasthan on July 27. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 37,564 including 10,097 active cases and 25,663 discharged cases. Above 5, 471 recoveries were reported in Tamil Nadu on July 27 taking the recovery toll to 156526 in the state. 41, 380 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Gujarat till July 27. 22 deaths and 1,052 COVID19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. Gujarat's case tally rises to 56,874 including 13,146 active cases and 2,348 deaths.