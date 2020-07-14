Global  
 

COVID-19: India's death rate dips to 2.23%, recovery rate rises to 64.51%
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:42s
COVID-19: India's death rate dips to 2.23%, recovery rate rises to 64.51%

COVID-19: India's death rate dips to 2.23%, recovery rate rises to 64.51%

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 15 lakh on July 29.

However, country's death rate dips to 2.23% while the recovery rate stood at 64.51%.

Recovered cases in Goa reached 3, 784 while the total death toll is 39.

With 2, 094 discharged cases and 41 deaths on July 29, West Bengal's cumulative figures of discharged and deaths stand at 44, 116 and 1, 490 respectively.

Total number of cases in the state is now at 65,258.

Maharashtra's COVID tally crossed the 4 lakh mark on July 29 however recovery rate in the state is at 59.84%.

So far 2,39,755 patients have been recovered in the state.

Along with this Gujarat has also reported 43,195 discharged patients and 2,396 deaths till July 29.

Coronavirus tally is on the rise in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka with 56527 and 64442 active cases respectively.

As recovery rate continues to increase, Government of India issued guidelines for Unlock 3.0 on July 29.

