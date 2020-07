San Benito County reports 2 COVID-19 deaths in 2 days

No information is being released at this time in terms of demographics or how long they were in the hospital

HOSPITAL SAYS THEYDIED AT A HOSPITAL INSANTA CLARA COUNTY...THIS IS COMMON...STAFFHERE SAY BECAUSE MANYPEOPLE LIVING HERE GOTO THE BAY AREA...SUCHAS TO KAISERPEMENANTE TO GETTHEIR HEALTH CARE.THE THIRD DEATH....THE HOSPITAL ISONLY TELLING US THEPERSON DIED HERE.THEY AREN'TRELEASING ANYINFORMATION ABOUTDEMOGRAPHICS YET..THE HOSPITAL ISPLEADING FOR YOURHELP IF YOU ARE FEELINGSICK OR SYMPTOMATIC....TAKE A LISTEN....###FRANKIE GALLAGHER-HAZELHAWKINS HOSPITALDIRECTOR OF MARKETINGAND COMMUNITYRELATIONS CLIP#347203:41:22 "WE'RE ARE ALSOSEEIGN A LOT OF FOLKS THATARE DEFERRINGCARE...BUTT TO 03:41:30SO THEY'RE COMING TO THEER AND THEY'RE SICKERTHAN WHAT THEY WOULDVENORMALLY BE IF THEYWOULD'VE ACESSED CARESOONER," SOONER....BUTMANY ARE UNEASYABOUT GOING TO THEIRDOCTOR.HAZEL HAWKINSADMINISTRATION ...INSAN BENITO COUNTY....SAYS IT HAS CREATED ADOMINO EFFECTPROBLEM FOR THEIREMERGENCY ROOM.....FRANKIE GALLAGHER-HAZELHAWKINS HOSPITALDIRECTOR OF MARKETINGAND COMMUNITYRELATIONS CLIP#347203:42:19 "OUR CENSUSRIGHT NOW FOR AUGUST ISQUITE HIGH REGARDLESS OFTHE COVID," MEANINGHIGH INPATIENTNUMBERS.....THE COUNTY ISREPORTING BACK TOBACK ... THIRD ANDFOURTH DEATHS IN 17WEEKS.NO INFORMATION ISBEING RELEASED AT THISTIME IN TERMS OFDEMOGRAPHICS OR HOWLONG THEY WERE IN THEHOSPITAL.FRANKIE GALLAGHER-HAZELHAWKINS HOSPITALDIRECTOR OF MARKETINGAND COMMUNITYRELATIONS CLIP#347203:40:22 "WE'VE HAD KINDOF A STEADY STREAM OFCOVID PATIENTS OVER THELAST COUPLE OF WEEKS.

THEMAJORITY IF THEM HAVE NOTBEEN SEVERLY ILL.WE'VE HAD A COUPLE ONTHE ICU BUT THEY HAVEBEEN ABLE TO RECOVER ANDGO HOME," HOME OR IFYOU HAVE TO GO OUTIN PUBLIC .....EXPERTSARE ASKING TO KEEPSAFETY TIPS AT FRONTOF MIND ...FRANKIE GALLAGHER-HAZELHAWKINS HOSPITALDIRECTOR OF MARKETINGAND COMMUNITYRELATIONS CLIP#347203:44:59 "BE SMART, WEARYOUR FACE MASK, WASHYOUR HANDS.

DON'T GO TOLARGE GATHERING.DON'T HOST LARGEGATHERINGS.

THE HOSPITAL SAYS IT IS SEEING CASES RISE IN FAMILIES AFTER ATTENDING THOSE LARGE GATHERINGS. THERE ARE CURRENTLY THREE COVID PATIENTS IN HOUSE.....ONE IN THE ICU...AND TWO ON THE MEDICAL SURGERY UNIT...IN A SEPARATE WING FOR COVID PATIENTS. THE ICU IS AT 50 PERCENT CAPACITY.