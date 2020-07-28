|
|
|
|
2020 is the year of Patrick Mahomes
|
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:54s - Published
2020 is the year of Patrick Mahomes
Unlike most of us, Patrick Mahomes is thriving in 2020, even setting records in the offseason.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Watch VideoPatrick Mahomes is now a partial owner of the Kansas City Royals.
The Major League...
Newsy - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
NFL Top 100 include 5 Chiefs players
For the 10th year in a row, NFL players have voted to determine the top 100 players in the league.
Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:40Published
|
Chiefs trying to build a dynasty
Outside of Chiefs Kingdom, the team has been called arrogant and cocky for their expectation coming off of their Super Bowl LIV win.
Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:36Published
|
|