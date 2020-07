Related videos from verified sources 11 a.m. Thursday advisory on Tropical Storm Isaias



Tropical Storm Isaias is bringing life-threatening flash flooding and gusty winds to Puerto Rico on Thursday as it approaches Hispanola. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:40 Published 5 hours ago Mental health for children ahead of school year



Mental health for children ahead of school year Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:15 Published 5 hours ago State senator says Baker Act should be last option used on child



State Sen. Gayle Harrell has pushed for reforms of the Baker Act and says it should be the last option used on a child. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:24 Published 8 hours ago