Will Ellen DeGeneres become a canceled celebrity amid investigation?
Will Ellen DeGeneres become a canceled celebrity amid investigation?

Will Ellen DeGeneres become a canceled celebrity amid investigation?

Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show is under investigation after a report surfaced alleging a toxic work environment surfaced.

Will Ellen be canceled?

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Subject of Internal Investigation After Workplace Complaints

Warner Bros. is conducting an internal investigation of The Ellen DeGeneres Show following multiple...
Ellen DeGeneres' show's investigation could result in 'apocalyptic ending to her TV career,' brand expert says

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is currently under internal investigation by its parent company...
How Ellen and Portia's relationship has withstood rumors and hardships [Video]

How Ellen and Portia's relationship has withstood rumors and hardships

Ellen DeGeneres' popular daytime talk show may be under investigation, but way before Ellen and Portia de Rossi became staples on TV, they were two closeted women trying to make it in Hollywood.

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Under Investigation by WarnerMedia [Video]

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Under Investigation by WarnerMedia

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Under Investigation by WarnerMedia The daytime talk show is being internally investigated following numerous workplace misconduct complaints, according to ‘Variety.’..

WarnerMedia Initiates Investigation on Set of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' | THR News [Video]

WarnerMedia Initiates Investigation on Set of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' | THR News

WarnerMedia has initiated an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct on the set of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

