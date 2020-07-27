'Ellen DeGeneres Show' is under investigation
"Ellen DeGeneres Show" is under investigation over employees alleged "poor treatment."
Phyllis RT @jsolomonReports: Warner media to investigate repeated workplace complaints on ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ report | Just The News https://t.… 3 seconds ago
a girl you love to hate💕 RT @hypebae: The @TheEllenShow is under internal investigation by WarnerMedia following employee accounts of mistreatment. https://t.co/LPo… 44 seconds ago
Marley Mandela Ellen Degeneres literally started each and every episode with a dancing***aaand everybody’s gonna act all shock… https://t.co/EzqmtAPhFr 2 minutes ago
HYPEBAE The @TheEllenShow is under internal investigation by WarnerMedia following employee accounts of mistreatment. https://t.co/LPoySmnuiI 3 minutes ago
. RT @darkQlight1776: Ellen DeGeneres show under investigation, Oprah cancels her 20 year old magazine, Tom Hanks becomes Greece citizen, Jim… 5 minutes ago
‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Under Investigation by WarnerMedia‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Under Investigation by WarnerMedia The daytime talk show is being internally investigated following numerous workplace misconduct complaints, according to ‘Variety.’..
WarnerMedia Initiates Investigation on Set of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' | THR NewsWarnerMedia has initiated an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct on the set of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Is Under InvestigationAccording to Elle magazine the Ellen Degeneres show is under internal investigation after allegation of a hostile and toxic work environment went viral.
Variety reports that WarnerMedia is..