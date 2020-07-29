Joshua Wong vows to fight on after Hong Kong election disqualifications
Prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong gave a statement to the press today (July 31) after being barred from running as a candidate in Hong Kong's upcoming election.
Hong Kong bars 12 opposition candidates from legislative electionHong Kong government warns more nominees could face similar decision as the disqualified 12, including Joshua Wong.
Hong Kong blocks 12 democrats from electionHong Kong has disqualified a dozen pro-democracy candidates from running in a key election, citing reasons including collusion with foreign forces and opposition to the new China-imposed national..
HK could postpone election in democracy blowReports in Hong Kong suggest a vote for seats in the city's legislature could be postponed by a year amid fears of a resurgence in coronavirus cases. Opposition democrats have accused Beijing of using..