Prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong gave a statement to the press today (July 31) after being barred from running as a candidate in Hong Kong's upcoming election.

Joshua Wong vows to fight on after Hong Kong election disqualifications

The move has been described as "the biggest-ever crackdown" against pro-democracy campaigners.

Hong Kong says candidates cannot run in September election because they do not agree with...

HONG KONG (AP) — At least 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy nominees including Joshua Wong were...