Joshua Wong vows to fight on after Hong Kong election disqualifications
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:06s
Joshua Wong vows to fight on after Hong Kong election disqualifications

Joshua Wong vows to fight on after Hong Kong election disqualifications

Prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong gave a statement to the press today (July 31) after being barred from running as a candidate in Hong Kong's upcoming election.

Hong Kong disqualifies 12 opposition nominees for assembly

HONG KONG (AP) — At least 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy nominees including Joshua Wong were...
Joshua Wong vows to fight on after HK election disqualifications

Hong Kong says candidates cannot run in September election because they do not agree with...
Joshua Wong among 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists barred from election

The move has been described as "the biggest-ever crackdown" against pro-democracy campaigners.
Hong Kong bars 12 opposition candidates from legislative election [Video]

Hong Kong bars 12 opposition candidates from legislative election

Hong Kong government warns more nominees could face similar decision as the disqualified 12, including Joshua Wong.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:22
Hong Kong blocks 12 democrats from election [Video]

Hong Kong blocks 12 democrats from election

Hong Kong has disqualified a dozen pro-democracy candidates from running in a key election, citing reasons including collusion with foreign forces and opposition to the new China-imposed national..

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33
HK could postpone election in democracy blow [Video]

HK could postpone election in democracy blow

Reports in Hong Kong suggest a vote for seats in the city's legislature could be postponed by a year amid fears of a resurgence in coronavirus cases. Opposition democrats have accused Beijing of using..

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:14