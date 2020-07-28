Global  
 

Ellen DeGeneres apologises to staff amid 'toxic work environment' allegations
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Ellen DeGeneres apologises to staff amid 'toxic work environment' allegations

Ellen DeGeneres apologises to staff amid 'toxic work environment' allegations

Ellen DeGeneres has apologised to staff of her eponymous talk show following allegations of a "toxic work environment".

