Ellen Degeneres addresses workplace allegations

NAT ELLEN SHOW "BE KINDTO ONE ANOTHER" THIS MORNING,DISTURBING NEW ALLEGATIONSROCKING "THE ELLEN SHOW" - JUSTHOURS AFTER ELLEN DEGENERESAPOLOGIZED OVER ACCUSATIONS HERSHOW CREATED A TOXIC WORKCULTURE -- BUZZFEED PUBLISHINGA NEW REPORT OVERNIGHT -DETAILING SEXUAL HARASSMENT ANDMISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS AGAINSTSEVERAL TOP PRODUCERS AT THETALK SHOW BY DOZENS OF FORMEREMPLOYEES WHO SPOKE OUTANONYMOUSLY THESE ACCUSATIONS -FOLLOWING EARLIER CLAIMS - FROMONE CURRENT AND TEN FORMEREMPLOYEES - WHO ALSO SPOKEANONYMOUSLY TO BUZZFEED -CLAIMING THEY FACED QUOTE"RACISM, FEAR AND INTIMIDATION"SOT LACEY ROSE / EXECUTIVETELEVISION EDITOR, THEHOLLYWOOD REPORTER I THINK ONEOF THE REASONS THE STORY BECAMEAS BIG AS IT WAS IS BECAUSE THESHOW AND ELLEN HERSELF HAS THIS"BE KIND" MANTRA.AND ALLEGATIONS OF A TOXIC WORKCULTURE VERY MUCH FLIES IN THEFACE OF THAT MANTRA BUZZFEEDREPORTING A BLACK WOMAN WHOWORKED THERE FOR A YEAR ANDHALF ALLEGED ONE SENIOR WRITERTOLD HER, "I'M SORRY, I ONLYKNOW THE NAMES OF THE WHITEPEOPLE WHO WORK HERE" AND SAYSSHE WAS REPRIMANDED BY THESHOW'S EXECUTIVE PRODUCER FORSUGGESTING THE STAFF RECEIVEDIVERSITY AND INCLUSIONTRAINING AND ACCORDING TO THEREPORT - SOME CLAIM THEY WERETOLD NOT TO SPEAK DIRECTLY TODEGENERES IN A LETTER TOSTAFFERS- THE EMMY- AWARDWINNING HOST WRITING, "ON DAYONE OF OUR SHOW, I TOLDEVERYONE IN OUR FIRST MEETINGTHAT THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOWWOULD BE A PLACE OF HAPPINESS -NO ONE WOULD EVER RAISE THEIRVOICE, AND EVERYONE WOULD BETREATED WITH RESPECT.OBVIOUSLY, SOMETHING CHANGED,AND I AM DISAPPOINTED TO LEARNTHAT THIS HAS NOT BEEN THECASE.AND FOR THAT, I AM SORRY."ELLEN ALSO SAYING "MY NAME ISON THE SHOW AND EVERYTHING WEDO AND I TAKE RESPONSIBILITYFOR THAT." SOT LACEY ROSE /EXECUTIVE TELEVISION EDITOR,THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER A LOT OFTHESE ACCUSATIONS ARE OVERRACISM, UNJUST TERMINATION, ALARGER CULTURE OF FEAR ANDINTIMIDATION AND A TOXICWORKPLACE ENVIRONMENT THAT ISPERPETUATED BY THE SHOWSPRODUCERS.A LOT OF THESE CLAIMS ARE NOTSO MUCH ABOUT ELLEN HERSELF,BUT RATHER ABOUT THE MANAGEMENTTEAM AROUND HER AN INTERNALINVESTIGATION LAUNCHED BYWARNER BROTHERS' - AFTER THEINITIAL BUZZFEED REPORT - FOUND"SOME DEFICIENCIES RELATEDTO THE SHOW'S DAY-TO-DAYMANAGEMENT THOUGH NOT ALL OFTHE ALLEGATIONS WERECORROBORATED" DEGENERESPROMISING TO CORRECT THEISSUES, WRITING QUOTE: "ASWE'VE GROWN EXPONENTIALLY, I'VENOT BEEN ABLE TO STAY ON TOP OFEVERYTHING AND RELIED ON OTHERSTO DO THEIR JOBS AS THEY KNEWI'D WANT THEM DONE.CLEARLY SOME DIDN'T.THAT WILL NOW CHANGE AND I'MCOMMITTED TO ENSURING THIS DOESNOT HAPPEN."THAT WAS KAYLEE HARTUNGREPORTING