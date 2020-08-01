Now 12,000 Acres, Apple Fire In Cherry Valley Forces Thousands Out Of Their Homes
Around 8 p.m., officials reported the Apple Fire spread to 12,000 acres at 0% containment, nearly tripling in size from just a few hours earlier.
Hermela Aregawi reports.
