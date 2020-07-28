NASA Astronauts Undocked, Preparing For Historic Return
Nasty weather from Tropical Storm Isaias is stopping the historic return of NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley.
Spacex Set To Bring NASA Astronauts Home From Historic Mission (Weather Permitting)Two U.S. astronauts hope to return home to Earth on Sunday if Hurricane Isaias allows it, and they will have seasick bags ready to use if needed.
NASA Announces Astronauts Going to ISS on SpaceX Crew-2 MissionNASA has announced the astronauts headed to the International Space Station in spring of 2021 for Crew-2, the second operational SpaceX Crew Dragon flight.
How to Watch NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 Return to EarthAfter a successful launch and stay at the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are gearing up for a splashdown off the coast of Florida.