COVID-19 claims life of UP Minister, HM Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor test positive

COVID-19 on August 2 claimed life of UP Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor tested positive for coronavirus.

India on August 02 reported a spike of 54,736 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Disease claimed lives of 853 people in a day.

Cases are on uphill in Andhra Pradesh, as state recorded 8555 new cases.

Over 1.98 crore samples have been tested so far, according to ICMR.