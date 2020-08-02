COVID-19 claims life of UP Minister, HM Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor test positive

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, artists are sculpting unique idols. In Bengaluru, lord Ganesha's idol can be seen in an avatar of a doctor. In another set of idols, Ganesha's mice can be seen battling coronavirus. These Ganesh idols are made by Shreedhar. Country will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on 22 August.
People on August 2 paid their last respect to Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun at Bhairav Ghat crematory. Kamal Rani passed away due to coronavirus in Lucknow on Sunday morning. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his condolences to the UP Minister through his twitter handle. She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital.
Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun died of Covid in a hospital in Lucknow. The Technical Education minister tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18 was the only woman cabinet minister in the state. Kamal Rani reportedly had comorbities including diabetes, hypertension and hyperthyroidism. She was MLA from Ghatampur in Kanpur and had been elected to the Lok Sabha twice in the past. She was initially admitted to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital but later had to be shifted to the SGPIMS. Condoling the death of the minister, President Ram Nath Kovind said she was well respected for serving people at the grassroots. PM Modi also tweeted to express condolences. Kamal Rani was among the 18 members inducted in the council of ministers headed by Adityanath on August 21, 2019, the first such reshuffle since the BJP government came to power in March 2017. CM Yogi Adityanath said that she was a very popular leader who always made the common person's interests her priority. Her death comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has crossed 89,000 with more than 1,600 fatalities. Watch the full video for all the details.
Amid coronavirus induced lockdown, industries across country are facing hardships. Among this, the fishery industry suffered a major blow due to the pandemic. In context to this, fishermen association in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram held an executive meeting. The association demanded the centre and state government to reduce prices of diesel to meet COVID challenges.
A couple from Andhra Pradesh's Anantapuram died allegedly by suicide on August 01. Both husband and wife were infected with COVID-19, and were under home isolation and their treatment was completed. According to the police, the couple was found COVID-19 positive on July 25 and the reason for the suicide is not known yet.
Final rites of senior BJP leader P Manikyala Rao were performed at Tadepalligudem. P Manikyala Rao died of coronavirus in a private hospital on August 01. He was 59 and is survived by his wife and a daughter. Rao had posted a video byte on social media saying he contracted COVID-19, but there was nothing to worry as he was taking good care. Srikalahasti's BJP caders along with BJP State Secretary Kola Anand paid homage to Pydikondala Manikyala Rao in AP's Chittoor district.
India on August 02 reported a spike of 54,736 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the confirmed number of infections to 17,50,724. According to the data of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the deadly disease claimed the lives of 853 people in the last 24 hours, and now the casualties have reached the figure of 37,364. 5,67,730 cases of coronavirus are active in the country, whereas, 11,45,630 people have overcome the invisible virus. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 4,63,172 samples were tested for COVID-19 on August 02. The total samples till August 02 are 1,98,21,831.