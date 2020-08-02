Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 claims life of UP Minister, HM Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor test positive
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:34s - Published
COVID-19 claims life of UP Minister, HM Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor test positive

COVID-19 claims life of UP Minister, HM Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor test positive

COVID-19 on August 2 claimed life of UP Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor tested positive for coronavirus.

India on August 02 reported a spike of 54,736 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Disease claimed lives of 853 people in a day.

Cases are on uphill in Andhra Pradesh, as state recorded 8555 new cases.

Over 1.98 crore samples have been tested so far, according to ICMR.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Sisters flock to markets to buy rakhis in Hyderabad [Video]

Sisters flock to markets to buy rakhis in Hyderabad

Hyderabad market was busy ahead of Raksha Bandhan. According to shop owner, sale of the rakhis is comparatively low due to COVID-19. Rakshabandhan will be celebrated country-wide on August 03.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published
COVID-themed Ganesha idols grab attention in Bengaluru [Video]

COVID-themed Ganesha idols grab attention in Bengaluru

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, artists are sculpting unique idols. In Bengaluru, lord Ganesha's idol can be seen in an avatar of a doctor. In another set of idols, Ganesha's mice can be seen battling coronavirus. These Ganesh idols are made by Shreedhar. Country will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on 22 August.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

Kamal Rani Varun Indian politician

People pay last respects to UP Minister Kamal Rani in Kanpur [Video]

People pay last respects to UP Minister Kamal Rani in Kanpur

People on August 2 paid their last respect to Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun at Bhairav Ghat crematory. Kamal Rani passed away due to coronavirus in Lucknow on Sunday morning. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his condolences to the UP Minister through his twitter handle. She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published
Watch: UP cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun dies of Covid-19, tributes pour in [Video]

Watch: UP cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun dies of Covid-19, tributes pour in

Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun died of Covid in a hospital in Lucknow. The Technical Education minister tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18 was the only woman cabinet minister in the state. Kamal Rani reportedly had comorbities including diabetes, hypertension and hyperthyroidism. She was MLA from Ghatampur in Kanpur and had been elected to the Lok Sabha twice in the past. She was initially admitted to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital but later had to be shifted to the SGPIMS. Condoling the death of the minister, President Ram Nath Kovind said she was well respected for serving people at the grassroots. PM Modi also tweeted to express condolences. Kamal Rani was among the 18 members inducted in the council of ministers headed by Adityanath on August 21, 2019, the first such reshuffle since the BJP government came to power in March 2017. CM Yogi Adityanath said that she was a very popular leader who always made the common person's interests her priority. Her death comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has crossed 89,000 with more than 1,600 fatalities. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:15Published

Amit Shah Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)

Babul Supriyo to go into self-isolation

 Union minister Babul Supriyo said on Sunday that he was going into self-isolation as he had met Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested positive coronavirus...
IndiaTimes
India's interior minister hospitalized [Video]

India's interior minister hospitalized

Amit Shah, India's interior minister and a close aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tweets that he has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published

'Met Amit Shah day before, self-isolating myself': Union Minister Babul Supriyo after HM tests COVID-19 positive

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Sunday.
DNA

Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu State in southern India

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for COVID-19, advised home isolation

 The 80-year-old Banwarilal Purohit has been advised home isolation by the Kauvery hospital in Chennai's Alwarpet, as the COVID-19 infection is mild.
DNA
TN fishermen demands decrease in diesel prices to meet COVID challenges [Video]

TN fishermen demands decrease in diesel prices to meet COVID challenges

Amid coronavirus induced lockdown, industries across country are facing hardships. Among this, the fishery industry suffered a major blow due to the pandemic. In context to this, fishermen association in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram held an executive meeting. The association demanded the centre and state government to reduce prices of diesel to meet COVID challenges.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India


Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh State in southern India

Andhra couple commits suicide after recovering from COVID-19 [Video]

Andhra couple commits suicide after recovering from COVID-19

A couple from Andhra Pradesh's Anantapuram died allegedly by suicide on August 01. Both husband and wife were infected with COVID-19, and were under home isolation and their treatment was completed. According to the police, the couple was found COVID-19 positive on July 25 and the reason for the suicide is not known yet.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
Watch: Final rites of BJP leader P Manikyala Rao in Andhra Pradesh [Video]

Watch: Final rites of BJP leader P Manikyala Rao in Andhra Pradesh

Final rites of senior BJP leader P Manikyala Rao were performed at Tadepalligudem. P Manikyala Rao died of coronavirus in a private hospital on August 01. He was 59 and is survived by his wife and a daughter. Rao had posted a video byte on social media saying he contracted COVID-19, but there was nothing to worry as he was taking good care. Srikalahasti's BJP caders along with BJP State Secretary Kola Anand paid homage to Pydikondala Manikyala Rao in AP's Chittoor district.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Indian Council of Medical Research Indian Council of Medical Research organization

ICMR plans to set up registry of hospitalised Covid-19 patients

 "A systematically collected, comprehensive database covering different regions of the country will enable both researchers and policy makers to generate..
IndiaTimes
India reports over 50,000 COVID cases for 4th straight day [Video]

India reports over 50,000 COVID cases for 4th straight day

India on August 02 reported a spike of 54,736 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the confirmed number of infections to 17,50,724. According to the data of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the deadly disease claimed the lives of 853 people in the last 24 hours, and now the casualties have reached the figure of 37,364. 5,67,730 cases of coronavirus are active in the country, whereas, 11,45,630 people have overcome the invisible virus. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 4,63,172 samples were tested for COVID-19 on August 02. The total samples till August 02 are 1,98,21,831.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

villageboi19

unscrupulous citizen👀 RT @TrendingZim1: Covid 19 claims the life of Zimbabwean Minister Rtd Air Marshall Perence Shiri. https://t.co/I3sgUGF1tb 4 days ago

TrendingZim1

Trends Covid 19 claims the life of Zimbabwean Minister Rtd Air Marshall Perence Shiri. https://t.co/I3sgUGF1tb 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

HM Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

HM Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19

Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19 on August 02. Home Minister announced on Twitter that he got tested after initial symptoms. Minister has urged people who were in contact should..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
Covid: Amit Shah found infected, hospitalised on 'advice of doctors' [Video]

Covid: Amit Shah found infected, hospitalised on 'advice of doctors'

India's Union Home minister Amit Shah tested positive for Covid-19 infection on August 2. He tweeted about the positive diagnosis, saying that he got tested after showing initial symptoms of the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:31Published
Amit Shah tests positive for Coronavirus, admitted to hospital | Oneindia News [Video]

Amit Shah tests positive for Coronavirus, admitted to hospital | Oneindia News

Union home minister Amit Shah has tested positive for coronavirus, the minister tweeted on Sunday afternoon. He said he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. Shah Tweeted, On..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published